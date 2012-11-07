(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- On July 20, 2012, we placed our ratings on the senior and mezzanine tranches of three Italian RMBS transactions--Berica 5 Residential MBS, Berica 6 Residential MBS, and Berica Residential MBS 1 --on CreditWatch negative.

-- The CreditWatch negative placements reflected the expiry of the Italian account bank remedy periods, following which the Italian account bank was no longer considered eligible to act as a bank account provider.

-- Today's rating actions follow the replacement of the Italian account bank with Deutsche Bank AG.

-- We have also conducted a credit and cash flow analysis of these transactions.

-- Following our analysis, we have affirmed our ratings on the senior and mezzanine tranches of debt in the transactions, resolved the CreditWatch negative placements, and taken various other rating actions in each transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has today taken various credit rating actions in three Italian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions.

In Berica 5 Residential MBS S.r.l., we:

-- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes; and

-- Lowered to 'BB+ (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)' our rating on the class C notes.

In Berica 6 Residential MBS S.r.l., we:

-- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A2 and B notes;

-- Affirmed our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on the class C notes; and

-- Raised to 'B+ (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' our rating on the class D notes.

In Berica Residential MBS 1 S.r.l., we:

-- Affirmed at 'AA+ (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes;

-- Placed on CreditWatch positive our 'A (sf)' rating on the class B notes; and

-- Affirmed our 'BBB (sf)' rating on the class C notes (see list below).

On July 20, 2012, we placed the class A and B notes in Berica 5 Residential MBS and Berica Residential MBS 1, and the class A2 and B notes in Berica 6 Residential MBS on CreditWatch negative. This followed the expiry of remedy periods related to the replacement of the Italian account bank provider, which is no longer considered eligible to act as bank account provider for these transactions (see "Ratings On 31 Italian RMBS And ABS Tranches Placed On Watch Neg After Expiry Of Italian Account Bank Remedy Periods").

Today's rating actions resolve these CreditWatch placements and follow the replacement of the Italian account bank provider with Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1), as well as our credit and cash flow analysis of the transactions.

BERICA 5 RESIDENTIAL MBS

Based on our credit and cash flow analysis of the transaction, we note that although delinquencies have been decreasing in terms of absolute value since the beginning of 2009, they have increased in relative terms as the size of the reference pool has decreased.

We deem the current level of arrears to be significantly higher than the average in the Italian RMBS market. Mortgage loans in arrears for more than 90 days comprised 8.3% of the performing pool as of the latest payment date in July 2012--a slight increase from 8.1% in January 2012. As of July 2012, cumulative gross defaults were equal to 4.8% of the initial balance, up from 4.3% in January 2012.

The cash reserve is currently at EUR3.6 million (1.54% of the rated notes). This is below the transaction's target balance because it has been drawn on several payment dates. Consequently, the transaction is not releasing any excess spread.

We have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AA+ (sf)' and 'A (sf)' ratings on the class A and B notes following the appointment of Deutsche Bank AG as the account bank provider.

Due to the transaction's worsening performance--signaled by the large share of loans in arrears in the pool--we have lowered our rating on the class C notes to 'BB+ (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)'.

Berica 5 Residential MBS is an Italian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction, which closed in December 2004. Banca Popolare di Vicenza ScpA (BB+/Negative/B), a midsized bank, originated the underlying mortgage loans.

BERICA 6 RESIDENTIAL MBS

Delinquencies in the underlying portfolio have been fairly high during the life of the transaction, in both absolute and relative terms. As of the latest payment date in October 2012, mortgage loans in arrears for more than 90 days were 3.7% of the performing pool, which represents a slight decline on July 2012. As of October 2012, cumulative gross defaults represented 7.53% of the initial balance, up from 7.26% in July 2012.

Following the appointment of Deutsche Bank AG as the account bank provider, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AA+ (sf)' and 'A+ (sf)' ratings on the class A2 and B notes, and we have affirmed our 'BBB+ (sf)' rating on class C notes.

On the October 2011 interest payment date, the accrued but unpaid interest for the class D notes was paid out, due to the large amount of funds from the originator's repurchase of defaulted loans and thus entering the interest priority of payments. (See "Ratings Affirmed On Class A2, B, And C Notes In Italian RMBS Transaction Berica 6 Residential MBS," published on Nov. 23, 2011). Following our credit and cash flow analysis and because the unpaid interest for this class of notes remains at zero, we have raised our rating on the class D notes to 'B+ (sf)' from 'CC (sf)'.

Berica 6 Residential MBS is an Italian RMBS transaction, which closed in February 2006. Banca Popolare di Vicenza, a midsized bank, originated the underlying mortgage loans.

BERICA RESIDENTIAL MBS 1

Absolute delinquencies in the transaction have been decreasing steadily since the beginning of 2010, while remaining in the 7%-8% range in relative terms.

Following the appointment of Deutsche Bank AG as the account bank provider, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AA+ (sf)' rating on the class A notes, and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'A (sf)' rating on class B notes.

We note that there has been a material increase in the class B notes' credit enhancement since closing (11.3%, compared with 3.5%). Therefore, we have placed the class B notes on CreditWatch positive to reflect the fact that we are likely to raise the rating on the notes if these levels of credit enhancement and performance are maintained over the next six months.

Based on our credit and cash flow analysis, the credit enhancement available to the class C notes is in our view consistent with the rating. Therefore, we affirmed our 'BBB (sf)' rating on the class C notes.

Berica Residential MBS 1 is an Italian RMBS transaction, which closed in March 2004. Banca Popolare di Vicenza, a midsized bank, originated the underlying mortgage loans.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Berica 5 Residential MBS S.r.l.

EUR675.878 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Lowered

C BB+ (sf) BBB (sf)

Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A AA+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg

B A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

Berica 6 Residential MBS S.r.l.

EUR1.441 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes (Plus An Over-Issuance Of

EUR8.565 Million Mortgage-Backed Deferrable-Interest Class D Notes)

Rating Raised

D B+ (sf) CC (sf)

Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A2 AA+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg

B A+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Rating Affirmed

C BBB+ (sf)

Berica Residential MBS 1 S.r.l.

EUR588.483 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A AA+ (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Rating Affirmed

C BBB (sf) BBB (sf)

Rating Placed On CreditWatch Positive

B A (sf)/Watch Pos A (sf)/Watch Neg