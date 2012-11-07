UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 07 Government of Kenya
* Moody's has today assigned local- and foreign-currency issuer ratings of B1 to the government of Kenya. The outlook on these ratings is stable. The B1 ratings reflect the following key factors: 1) The resilience of the Kenyan economy as a result of ongoing structural changes, which over time should boost the country's still low wealth levels. 2) The government's commitment to institutional reforms, which should reduce longstanding political risks. 3) The low government financial strength, as reflected in relatively high debt levels. 4) The country's vulnerability to a variety of political, external and security risks.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts