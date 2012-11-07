UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 07 Nigeria
* Moody's has assigned local- and foreign-currency issuer ratings of Ba3 to the government of Nigeria. The outlook on these ratings is stable.
The Ba3 ratings reflect the following key factors:
1) Nigeria's strong economic resilience and strength, which are underpinned by its vast hydrocarbon wealth, its relatively large size and developed non-energy sector, but offset by significant infrastructure needs.
2) Still evolving governance structures which form a key challenge for Nigeria's institutional strength.
3) The establishment of a sovereign wealth fund, which should support the country's financial strength.
4) The country's moderate event risk due to the heightened security conditions in the north of the country.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts