Apr 04 -

-- Germany-based integrated utility RWE AG is issuing an additional $500 million of junior subordinated hybrid securities to further strengthen its balance sheet.

-- We assess the new securities as having intermediate equity content, in line with RWE's existing hybrid capital.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB' issue rating to the new securities to reflect their subordination and optional deferability.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' long-term issue rating to the long-dated, optionally deferrable, and subordinated capital securities that are being issued by German integrated utility RWE AG (A-/Negative/A-2). The transaction has a volume of $500 million and is due in October 2072.

We consider the new securities to have intermediate equity content because they meet our criteria, for a period of five and a half years, in terms of subordination and permanence, and are deferrable at the company's discretion.

The issuance of the new hybrid securities does not affect our view of the intermediate equity content of RWE's existing hybrid capital of EUR1.75 billion, Swiss franc (CHF) 250 million, and GBP750 million. Our classification of the existing hybrid instruments as having intermediate equity content is consistent with our criteria for determining equity content at the time those instruments were issued and does not conflict with our classification of the new securities.