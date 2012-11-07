Nov 07 - Fitch Ratings says that The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc's (RBSG) Q3 performance was generally in line with the agency's expectations. The latest results have no rating implications.

RBSG reported Group operating profit of GBP1.047bn in Q312, compared to GBP0.65bn in Q212 (GBP2.9bn for the nine months to end-September 2012). This was achieved through both an improved operating profit in the core business and a smaller loss in the non-core operations. Performance in Retail and Commercial was down slightly from the previous quarter, as stable operating profitability in the UK Retail operations, Wealth, International Banking and US Retail and Commercial were counterbalanced by continued losses at Ulster Bank and falling operating profitability in the UK Corporate business. The latter was impacted by tightening margins and a small number of large loans which became impaired, thus generating higher loan impairment charges (LICs) for the division.

The Group's Markets business performed better than in Q212 reporting a divisional operating profit of GBP295m for Q312 (Q212:GBP251m), although this was still substantially lower than the GBP824m reported in Q112. The quarter on quarter improvement was generated mostly from lower costs. Fitch expects income generated from Markets to continue to fall over time, in line with the announced re-organisation and will also reduce earnings volatility, which Fitch views positively.

Direct Line Group added GBP109m to Group operating profit in Q312 before being partly (34.7%) floated in Q412, generating gross proceeds of GBP911m.

Core performance generally benefited from stable margins, relatively steady LICs in the UK and US retail operation and tight control over costs. The Group also reported gains from the disposal of available for sale bonds of GBP325m, as some of its excess liquidity was wound down as a result of the decreasing balance sheet size and a more accommodative regulatory contingency liquidity stance in the UK. The bank added a further GBP50m to the provision made in Q212 of GBP125m against expected costs in relation to a technological failure in June 2012.

The reported statutory loss for the nine months amounted to GBP3.4bn and includes a GBP4.4bn negative adjustment for the value of own debt, as credit spreads narrowed over the period. This change is non-cash and treated as a non-operating item by Fitch. RBSG also strengthened its provision against PPI claims by a further GBP400m in Q312 (GBP660m for 9m12 and GBP850m for 2011).

Statutory losses for Q312 include GBP450m relating to the amortisation of purchased intangible assets, integration and restructuring costs, losses on the redemption of own debt and strategic disposals.

RBSG's regulatory core Tier 1 ratio at end-September was 11.1%, the same as Q212. Additional capital requirements relating to regulatory changes were broadly offset by a reduction in market risk and balance sheet contraction. Without including the benefit of the APS, which RBSG exited in October 2012, core Tier 1 would have been 10.4% (the exit from the APS is neutral to Fitch's Core Capital ratio). Overall, Fitch continues to believe that RBSG's capitalisation needs to be considered in the context of residual concentration risks and a relatively high level of uncovered non-performing loans, which exposes the bank to further falls in collateral values. A return to sustainable profitability as the non-core operations continue to wind down is likely to be the most positive development for the bank's capital flexibility and generation.

Despite a quarterly reduction of GBP9bn, with a buffer of GBP147bn, liquidity continues to be strong, particularly as a result of the reduction in short-term wholesale funding to account for just 5% of the funded balance sheet at end-Q312.