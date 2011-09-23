(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 23-

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed Aquilae CLO II and observed improvements in the credit quality of the pool and an increase in credit enhancement to a level that supports higher ratings on all of the rated notes.

-- We have therefore raised our ratings on these notes.

-- Aquilae CLO II is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed in November 2006 and securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on all rated classes of notes in Aquilae CLO II PLC.

Specifically, we have raised our ratings on:

-- Class A, to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'AA (sf)';

-- Class B, to 'AA (sf)' from 'A (sf)';

-- Class C, to 'A (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)';

-- Class D, to 'BBB- (sf)' from 'BB+ (sf)'; and

-- Class E, to 'B+ (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)' (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance using data from the latest available trustee report (dated Aug. 10, 2011), in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed the transaction under our 2010 counterparty criteria ("Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010) and our cash flow criteria ("Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).

From our analysis, we have observed that the credit quality of the portfolio has improved. There has been a fall in assets that we consider to be rated 'CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-', and there are no defaults. Credit enhancement for all classes of notes, and the weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool, have increased. We have also observed from the trustee report that the overcollateralization test results for all classes have improved. These factors, in our view, support higher ratings on the class A, B, C, D, and E notes.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we used: the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing; cash; the current weighted-average spread; and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timing for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest stress scenarios.

The trustee has confirmed to us that currently there are no non-euro-denominated assets in the portfolio.

In our opinion, the credit enhancement available to each tranche is consistent with a higher rating than previously assigned, taking into account our credit and cash flow analyses and our 2010 counterparty criteria. We have therefore raised our ratings on the class A to E notes.

Class E was constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).

We have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria and, in our view, the participants to the transaction are appropriately rated to support the ratings on the notes (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Transaction Update: Aquilae CLO II PLC, Sept. 23, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Transaction Update: Aquilae CLO II PLC, Dec. 17, 2009

-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009

-- CDO Spotlight: Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, Oct. 17, 2006

RATINGS LIST

Aquilae CLO II PLC

EUR316.5 Million Floating-Rate And Deferrable Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Raised

Class Rating

To From

A AA+ (sf) AA (sf)

B AA (sf) A (sf)

C A (sf) BBB (sf)

D BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)

E B+ (sf) CCC (sf)