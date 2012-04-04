(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AAA' credit ratings and CreditWatch negative status on Dexia Municipal Agency's (DMA) public-sector covered bond program and related series are unchanged.

On March 28, 2012, we lowered to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' our long-term issuer credit rating on Dexia Credit Local (BBB/Watch Neg/A-2)--DMA's parent company (see "Dexia Credit Local Downgraded To 'BBB' On Weakened Liquidity And Risk Position; Ratings Remain On Watch Negative").

Our downgrade of Dexia Credit Local has not affected our view on DMA's creditworthiness because we understand that its ownership will transfer to a new bank--in which the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+) and Caisse de Depots et Consignations (CDC; AA+/Negative/A-1+) will each have a 31.7% stake. Additionally, CDC has committed to provide up to EUR12.5 billion in liquidity to DMA.

At this stage, we do not consider that our downgrade of Dexia Credit Local is limiting the maximum rating that DMA's covered bonds can achieve under step 3 of our ALMM covered bond criteria (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). As such, our ratings on these covered bonds remain unchanged. Our most recent update was on Jan. 31, 2012 (see "Ratings On Dexia Municipal Agency's Public-Sector Covered Bonds Remain On CreditWatch Negative After France Downgrade").

