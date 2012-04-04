On a consolidated basis, despite a significant increase in debt in FY12 (partly attributed
to JLR's notes issuances), Fitch expects TML's financial leverage (net adjusted debt/operating
EBITDA) to remain below 1.6x at FYE12. This is due to JLR's large cash balances from internal
accruals and the unused portion of its notes issuances. Despite higher interest costs in the
year, Fitch expects TML's FY12 coverage metrics to remain comfortable at over 7.5x, in line with
its 9MFY12 performance.
TML's rating factors in a one-notch uplift for potential support from the Tata Group. Any
weakening of linkages between the group and TML would be negative for the rating. Similarly, any
weakening of linkage between TML and JLR would be negative for JLR's ratings.
Also, consolidated financial leverage (excluding TML's financial subsidiary - Tata Motor
Finance Limited ) exceeding 2.0x on a sustained basis due to reduced sales or
profitability, or higher-than-expected debt levels would be negative for TML's unsupported
rating.
Positive rating action could result from a substantial improvement in JLR's geographic and
product diversification, together with successful product development plans. A significant
improvement in market share in the smaller luxury cars and SUVs segment and higher-than-expected
growth in traditional markets on a sustained basis while maintaining low leverage would also be
positive for the ratings.
For FY11, on a consolidated basis, TML reported revenue of INR1,231.3bn (FY10: INR925.2bn),
an EBITDA of INR177.8bn (INR86.1bn), EBITDA gross interest coverage of 8.69x (3.85x) and a net
adjusted debt/EBITDA of 1.39x (3.37x). During the same period, JLR reported revenue of
GBP9,870.7m (GBP6,527.2m), an EBITDA of GBP1,465.3m (GBP321.5m), EBITDA gross interest coverage
of 44.27x (6.07x) and a net adjusted debt/EBITDA of 0.35x (2.13x).