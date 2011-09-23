Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis.

Total arrears are high in this transaction compared with other Portuguese transactions, but have fallen over the past year to 11.63%. The reserve fund is fully funded and is amortizing.

There has been significant deleveraging in this transaction and the current pool factor is 44%. This deleveraging has resulted in an increase in credit enhancement for the class A notes to 87%, which enables the class A notes to pass our cash flow stresses at their current rating level. Accordingly, we have affirmed our rating on these notes.

Under our criteria, the maximum rating differential between issuers or transactions and the related European Monetary Union (EMU) sovereign is six notches (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011), unless there are structural features in place which mitigate the country risk--for example, if the notes are guaranteed by the European Investment Fund.

On March 29, 2011, we lowered our long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Portugal to 'BBB-'. We subsequently concluded that ratings on securitization notes backed by Portuguese assets should be no higher than 'AA- (sf)'.

Consequently, on April 1, we lowered to 'AA- (sf)' our ratings on all Portuguese asset-backed securities (ABS) and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) notes rated 'AA (sf)' or above, with the exception of notes that are guaranteed by the European Investment Fund (AAA/Stable/A-1+) (see "Ratings Lowered On 68 Tranches In 48 Portuguese ABS And RMBS Transactions").

AR Finance 1 is a Portuguese RMBS transaction that securitizes loans originated by Banco Invest S.A . Therefore, due to the country risk, the highest potential rating on the class A notes in AR Finance 1 is 'AA- (sf)'. The class B notes are guaranteed by the European Investment Fund; therefore, the highest potential rating on the class B notes is 'AAA (sf)'.

We have affirmed our rating on the class B notes because the notes are guaranteed by the European Investment Fund.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

AR Finance 1 PLC

EUR142 Million Secured Floating-Rate Notes And Secured Guaranteed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Affirmed

A AA- (sf)

B AAA (sf)