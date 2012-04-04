(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 04 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Tver Oblast -------------------------------------------- 04-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Feb-2009 B+/-- B+/--
27-Dec-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
RUB2.5 bil 15.% puttable bnds ser RU34005TVE0
due 12/26/2013 B+ 11-Feb-2009
RUB3 bil 12.5% bnds due 06/12/2014 B+ 11-Dec-2009
RUB3 bil var/fixed rate (proposed) bnds due
12/15/2015 B+ 20-Dec-2010