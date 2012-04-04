(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 04 - A Presidential Directive requiring state-owned Coal India Limited to sign
fuel supply agreements (FSAs) with independent power producers will do little to relieve
domestic coal shortages in the near term, Fitch Ratings says. Over the long term, the directive
could resolve some of the bottlenecks preventing higher coal production, although this will also
require further action from the government. If CIL fails to increase its output to the desired
levels it will face penalities.
The FSAs signed under this directive will initially have little effect on domestic coal
supply as the reasons for lower output - infrastructure bottlenecks, lack of environmental
clearances, problems in land acquisition, high rainfall and labour - need long-term solutions.
Indian non-coking coal production grew by a mere 13MT over FY09-FY11, sufficient to fire only
2.3GW of coal capacity, whereas over the same period thermal capacity addition was nearly 16GW.
We believe coal will remain the dominant fuel for the Indian power sector due to
lower-than-expected gas production from existing fields and no new major gas discoveries.
Over the long term, we believe FSAs signed under the Presidential Directive could help
overcome some of the bottlenecks and improve the long-term availability of coal. However, much
of the initiative will depend on the government finding a solution to environmental restrictions
that prevent extraction of coal lying under forests. It will also depend on the size of fines
that could be levied against CIL.
Import of coal by CIL to meet its enhanced supply obligations will be an option but pricing
of such coal will need to be worked out. A key minority shareholder of CIL is also likely to
contest the directive, fearing the negative impact binding supply commitments could have on
CIL's contingent liability. This would shift the action to the legal arena and at the same time
highlight the constraints faced by Indian power producers in their efforts to secure fuel
supplies and put into perspective the limitations on the options available to the government .
The Indian power sector received strong investor interest during 2008-2010 and this
presidential directive is part of the government's efforts to save that investment from going
bad. Although improvements in coal supply over the medium to long term could help save
investments that were recently completed or are in the pipeline, fresh investments in the
coal-fired power generation sector are likely to remain subdued.
Because of supply constraints, CIL has not signed FSAs with power generators since March
2009. The government has directed CIL to sign FSAs with all new power plants commissioned by
December 2011 or that will be constructed by March 2015. The directive came after CIL's board
failed to sign FSAs by the March 2012 deadline set by the Prime Minister's office.