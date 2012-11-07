More specifically, the action follows our review of the French banking sector and the revision of our economic risk score, a component of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA), to '3' from '2' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012). Our '3' economic risk score for France reflects our view that its economy is stable and wealthy, balancing low private-sector credit risk but facing feeble growth prospects.

Our bank criteria use our BICRA methodology and our economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank a long-term rating. We assess the blended economic risk for CofSA based on our calculation of the weighted average of its credit exposures. We estimate that France accounts for about 70%, with Belgium, Spain, and Portugal each representing roughly 10%. In line with our view of increased economic risks in France and the eurozone, we now round our blended economic risk score for CofSA at '4', from '3' previously, on a scale of 1-10 (1 is the lowest risk). We base our industry risk assessment for CofSA solely on its home market of France. The combination of the blended economic risk and industry risk scores results in a 'bbb+' anchor for CofSA.

We are maintaining our assessment of CofSA's capital and earnings as "adequate," as our criteria defines this term. Regulatory supervision applies to CofSA's direct parent Cofidis Participations (CofPart; not rated), of which CofSA is the largest subsidiary. We project that CofPart's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will range between 7.0% and 7.5% by year-end 2013, compared with our previous expectation of 7.0%-8.0%, despite increased economic risks in France and the eurozone. Our projection takes into account the negative impact on the ratio from changes to our BICRA scores since Dec. 31, 2011.

The ratings on CofSA continue to factor in our view of its "weak" business position, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

Our view of CofSA as a "strategically important" subsidiary of Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM; A+/Negative/A-1) under our criteria remains unchanged. We consequently continue to factor in three notches into the long-term rating on CofSA from its SACP, to reflect potential support from BFCM. The funding arm of the French regional retail banking group Credit Mutuel Centre Est Europe - Credit Industriel et Commercial (CM10-CIC), BFCM is CofSA's controlling shareholder.

Outlook

The negative outlook on CofSA reflects our view that there is a risk that deteriorating economic conditions in its main markets could cause CofPart's capitalization to weaken significantly, to below our 7% projected RAC ratio, which would prompt us to revise down our assessment of CofSA's capital and earnings position. We could revise the outlook to stable if we saw CofPart demonstrating over time that it had enough earnings generation and capital build-up capacity to maintain a capital position compatible with our current assessment.

We could take a positive rating action if we considered that CofSA permanently shifted toward a lower risk-reward business model, which could lead us to revise up its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). The potential business model change could bring the risk associated with CofSA's loan portfolio closer in line with levels of peers over time, with encouragement from BFCM and the impact on the market of the French consumer finance regulation in effect since 2011.

We could take a positive rating action on CofSA if its integration within majority owner BFCM increases, and if we see tangible signs that the company is becoming integral to BFCM's strategy in a way that would prompt us to reassess CofSA's subsidiary status as "highly strategic" from "strategically important."

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2

SACP bb+

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Adequate (0)

Support +3

GRE Support 0

Group Support +3

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Ratings List

Downgraded; Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Cofidis S.A.

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2

Senior Unsecured BBB+ A-

Certificate of Deposit A-2 A-2

NB. The ratings list does not cover all ratings affected.