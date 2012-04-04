(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the current performance of Invesco Garda B.V. by applying our 2010 counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- We have observed an increase in the credit enhancement available for all of the rated notes.

-- We are therefore raising our ratings on the class A, B, C, D, E, and F notes.

-- Invesco Garda B.V. is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans primarily to speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Invesco Garda B.V.'s class A, B, C, D, E, and F notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance, using data from the latest available trustee report dated Jan. 31, 2012, in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and continue to apply our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update," published on Jan. 13, 2011).

Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available for all of the rated notes has increased since we last took rating action on Jan. 14, 2010 (see "Transaction Update: Morgan Stanley Investment Management Garda B.V."). In our opinion, this is due to an increase in the aggregate collateral balance of the portfolio. The weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has also increased since our last review.

In addition, our analysis indicates that the weighted-average maturity of the portfolio has decreased, and we have observed positive rating migration in the portfolio. This has led to a reduction in our scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

From our analysis, 9.7% of the performing assets are non-euro-denominated, and this currency mismatch is hedged under specific asset-swap agreements. Our cash flow analysis also considered scenarios where the currency swap counterparty does not perform and where, as a result, the transaction is exposed to changes in currency rates.

Our credit and cash flow analyses indicate that the credit enhancement available to the class A notes is now at a level that is commensurate with a higher rating than we previously assigned, even when we assume that the swap counterparties do not perform. We have therefore raised to 'AA (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' our rating on the class A notes.

The improvements we have seen in the transaction's performance since our last rating action on Jan. 14, 2010, have also benefited the class B, C, D, E and F notes, and we consider the credit enhancement levels available to these classes are now commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes. As the ratings on the class B, C, D, E and F notes are not higher than the ratings on any of the counterparties in the transaction, they are not affected by the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria.

Invesco Garda B.V. is a managed cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans primarily to speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in February 2007 and is managed by Invesco Asset Management Ltd.

