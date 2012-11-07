Nov 07 -

-- Our analysis indicates that the benefits of Roadchef's recent investments in new facilities and offerings have started to filter through to the operating performance, which has improved beyond our previous forecast, and will likely help to stabilize the securitized business' financial performance.

-- We have therefore revised our outlook on the ratings to stable from negative and affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes issued by Roadchef Finance.

-- Roadchef Finance is a corporate securitization of most of Roadchef Ltd.'s operating business.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised to stable from negative its outlook on the ratings on the class A2 and B notes issued by Roadchef Finance Ltd. At the same time, we affirmed our credit ratings on these notes (see list below).

Today's outlook revision follows our review of the performance of Roadchef Finance's securitized estate of U.K. motorway service areas in the three quarters to July 3, 2012. While we continue to assess the business risk profile as "weak," the company's investment in new facilities and offerings has started to filter through to the operating performance, which improved beyond our previous forecasts in the period.

In each of the past three quarters to July 3, 2012, rolling-12-month turnover and rolling-12-month gross profit improved on the previous year. Similarly, after negative rolling-12-month EBITDA in both the second and third quarters of 2011, the securitized business' rolling-12-month EBITDA rose 2.5% in January 2012, 5.8% in April, and 7.1% in July. As a result, the 12-month EBITDA debt service coverage ratio over the past three quarters, as calculated by the company, returned to a level that is compliant with the covenant in the debt documentation without the need for an equity injection. As of July 3, 2012, the reported 12-month EBITDA debt service coverage ratio for the securitized business was 1.26x before the equity injections. Adjusted by Standard & Poor's, the same ratio was 1.22x however, and the Standard & Poor's-adjusted 12-month free cash flow debt service coverage ratio was 0.81x. The improvement in EBITDA has been mainly driven by the improved operating performance of the sites where the company has invested in new McDonald's units and refurbished Costa Coffee outlets, whereas turnover from undeveloped sites has remained flat.

However, the company's cash flow generation remains insufficient to support the development plan at the same time as servicing debt without continued external support. An additional restraint is the company's liquidity position, which we continue to assess as "less than adequate" as defined in our criteria. Based on available financial reports, we understand that Roadchef's development group injected GBP3.6 million in October 2011, and GBP1.416 million in July 2012, in addition to the investments in the company's facilities that are partially financed through partner funding agreements. Furthermore, to our knowledge, the GBP12.7 million short-term bank facility--which has increased by GBP1.5 since February 2012, and effectively ranks senior to the rated notes--remains almost entirely drawn.

Roadchef is in our opinion still dependent on partner funding agreements and on its parent's willingness and ability to provide support in order to meet the company's capital investment needs, if not its debt service needs. Therefore, in our view, the company remains vulnerable to one-off operating shocks that could be compounded by the business' seasonality.

We have been informed by the company that interest and principal payments were met on the Oct. 31, 2012 payment date without using the liquidity facility available at the issuer level. The next payment date is Oct. 31, 2013.

We provide no benefit for external sources of financial support in our analysis of corporate securitizations. Therefore, until there is a sustainable and long-term improvement in operating performance such that we can meaningfully assess the standalone free cash flow generation ability of the securitized business, we will not apply any stresses to test the robustness of the transaction beyond our base-case forecasts. Consequently, as of today, our ratings continue to reflect our view of the company's "weak" business risk profile, highly leveraged financial structure, "less than adequate" liquidity, recovery prospects for each tranche of debt, and limited structural benefits compared with peer transactions.

The stable outlook on Roadchef follows our observation that the company has realized some benefits from its investments, and reflects our view that the planned expenditure in additional sites will likely result in them performing in line with the recently developed service areas. This should help to stabilize the securitized business' financial performance.

We could raise the ratings if we observed a self-supported, sustained improvement in the EBITDA debt service coverage ratio, as calculated by the company and by Standard & Poor's, to well above 1.25x. At the same time, the Standard & Poor's-adjusted free cash flow debt service coverage ratio would need to exceed 1.1x. We could also take a positive rating action if our assessment of the business risk profile improves.

The ratings would be exposed to downward pressure if the company's operating performance is not sustained at the current improved level in the long term, which could cause us to revise downward our assessment of the business risk profile.

Roadchef Finance is a corporate securitization of 16 motorway service areas owned by Roadchef Ltd. The transaction closed in December 1998.

The collateral backing the notes comprises loans made to three entities owned by Roadchef. These are Roadchef Motorways Ltd., Take A Break Motorway Services Ltd., and Blue Boar Motorways Ltd. Each loan is secured on interests in 16 motorway service areas across the U.K. Roadchef, including the development group outside the securitization, currently has approximately a 21% market share and attracts about 60 million visitors per year.

