(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 04 -
Summary analysis -- Fortum Oyj ------------------------------------ 04-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Finland
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Sep-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1
12-Aug-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR6 bil med-term note Prog 07/10/2003: sr
unsecd A 21-Sep-2009
EUR500 mil 5.% bnds due 11/19/2013 A 21-Sep-2009
EUR750 mil 4.5% med-term nts ser 14 due
06/20/2016 A 21-Sep-2009