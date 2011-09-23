(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 23- Fitch Ratings has assigned Petrohawk Energy Corporation's (Petrohawk) outstanding bonds a 'A' senior unsecured rating. At the same time, the agency has affirmed UK-based BHP Billiton Plc and Australian-based BHP Billiton Ltd's (collectively, the BHP Billiton group; BHPB) 'A+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings. A full list of ratings is at the end of this release.

The one-notch differential between Petrohawk's outstanding bonds and BHPB reflects the bonds' unguaranteed, subordinated nature as well as the limited operational integration with BHPB's core mining operations. Change of control language for the 2014 and 2015 bonds includes a mandatory repurchase obligation at a value of 101 within 30-60 days of closure. Given the current trading values of these bonds, Fitch expects take-up under this offer to be minimal.

The full list of BHPB group ratings is as follows:

BHP Billiton Ltd/Plc:

Foreign currency Long-term IDR: 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: 'F1'

Senior unsecured: 'A+'

BHP Billiton Finance (USA) Ltd:

Senior unsecured: 'A+'

BHP Billiton Finance Limited:

Senior unsecured: 'A+'

WMC Finance (USA) Ltd:

Senior unsecured: 'A+'

Petrohawk Energy Corporation

Senior unsecured: 'A'