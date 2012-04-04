(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 04 - Fitch Ratings says Tamil Nadu's FY13 (financial year ending March 2013) budget
success is contingent on strong economic growth and power sector performance. In a report
published today, the agency says the state's economic projections may prove optimistic, which
could lead to some fiscal slippage although this may partially be offset by the power
sector's likely robust performance.
"Fitch expects nominal economic growth to be lower than budgeted growth, which
would result in less revenue and slippages in non-committed expenditure," says
Devendra Kumar Pant, Director in Fitch's International Public Finance team.
The state aims to achieve a nominal GSDP growth of 18.72% in FY13, up from
12.16% a year ago. Allowing for an inflation of 6%-7% in FY13, targeted real
growth could be in the range of 11.72%-12.72% which Fitch views as optimistic
based on the current challenging economic environment.
Fitch notes that the state's welfare schemes exert additional financial stress
by pushing up committed expenditure (interest, subsidies, pension and salary) as
a share of revenue expenditure to 91% in FY13 (FY12: 90.84%) and limiting the
space for tightening.
However, the report notes the state power sector regulator's approved 37% hiked
in power tariff from 1 April 2012, which should help Tamil Nadu Generation and
Distribution Corporation Limited, the state's power generation and distribution
entity, to recover its full cost in FY13. This entity is among the most
leveraged power entity in India and receives state support, in the form of
subsidies and grants, among others.
"Although the power tariff hike could rescue finances and enable the state to
meet the thirteenth finance commission recommendations on current surplus and
fiscal deficit/GSDP, the risk of fiscal slippage from FY13 budget proposals does
not completely disappear," says Siva Subramanian, Analyst in Fitch's
International Public Finance team.
