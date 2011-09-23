(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 23- Stag Bidco Ltd. has closed the financing of GBP620 million senior secured facilities to fund its recent acquisition of car breakdown services provider RAC.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Stag Bidco.

-- We are also assigning our issue rating of 'B+' and our recovery rating of '3' to Stag Bidco's GBP620 million senior secured facilities.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view of the RAC's solid operating performance and the resilience of its membership-based business model to macroeconomic cycles.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to U.K.-based roadside assistance provider Stag Bidco Ltd. (the RAC). At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating to Stag Bidco's GBP620 million senior term and revolving secured facilities. We assigned a recovery rating of '3' to these facilities, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

The rating on the RAC reflects our view of the group's satisfactory business risk profile, supported by its position as the U.K.'s second-largest provider of car breakdown and roadside assistance services; its lower-risk membership-based operating model; national scale and strong U.K. brand recognition; relatively limited exposure to macroeconomic cycles; and the high barriers to entry typical of this market. The rating also reflects our view of the RAC's highly leveraged capital structure as a result of its recent sale by Aviva PLC (A/Stable/--) to private equity investor The Carlyle Group (Carlyle).

For the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2010, the RAC had stand-alone pro forma turnover of GBP416.7 million, with sales growth of 3.3%. Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA (adjusted for leases and nonrecurring insurance broking losses) was GBP87.2 million, resulting in a strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.9%.

The GBP1 billion leveraged buyout of the RAC by Carlyle from Aviva closed on July 18, 2011. The transaction valued the RAC at an agreed enterprise value/EBITDA purchase multiple of 11x. The transaction is funded by GBP520 million of seven-year nonamortizing senior bank debt; about a GBP430 million noncash-interest shareholder loan (which, in line with our standard treatment of such instruments, we do not view as permanent capital); and common equity.

In our opinion, even taking a conservative view of future growth prospects, the RAC should be able to maintain the financial flexibility necessary to service its newly highly leveraged debt structure. This reflects the group's solid operating track record, positive free cash flow generation, and our view of the stability of its individual membership business model. It also reflects the absence of near-term refinancing challenges, provided that the group maintains adequate headroom under its tightening financial covenants.

We could lower the ratings if poor trading were to weaken the group's liquidity position such that headroom under financial covenants fell to less than 10%, EBITDA cash interest coverage fell to less than 3x, or if funds from operations to net debt (adjusted for leases and the shareholder loan) fell to less than 5%.

Ratings upside is possible in the medium term, in our view, if the RAC maintains steady debt deleveraging (to less than 5x including the shareholder loan). However, we do not anticipate this material a change unless the shareholder loan is replaced with common equity.

