Sept 23- Fitch Ratings has affirmed European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company N.V.'s (EADS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable.

"EADS' credit profile is continuing its gradual improvement, aided not only by the buoyant conditions in the large commercial aircraft market, but also resulting from recent M&A activity and restructuring measures," says Tom Chruszcz, Director in Fitch's EMEA Industrials team. "It retains a strong capital structure and liquidity position, but rating upgrade potential remains constrained by weak earnings and core cash generation as a result of issues relating to key programmes, high investment needs and a material currency mismatch."

Over the past 12 -18 months, EADS has enjoyed strong demand for large commercial aircraft (LCA) at its Airbus subsidiary, which, at 31 August 2011, had a record order backlog of over 4,200 commercial aircraft (representing approximately eight years' production) and which has announced a number of production rate increases to take effect over the coming years. The size and quality of the backlog underpins Fitch's confidence in relatively strong top line growth at Airbus over the medium to long term.

EADS has announced four small to mid-sized acquisitions in 2011, all of which will be financed via the company's cash reserves and which fit the group's strategy relating to improving (i) the revenue balance between platforms and services and (ii) the group's currency revenue / cost mismatch. The acquisitions are seen as a rating positive not only for these two reasons, but also as they will improve the group's currently low operating margins. The combined cash outlay of approximately EUR1.5bn is not seen as material in the context of the company's large cash pile.

At 30 June 2011, EADS had approximately EUR9.4bn of cash and near cash, against lease-adjusted financial recourse debt of approximately EUR6bn (EUR1.3bn of which is short term). EADS' liquidity also benefits from approximately EUR5.9bn of non-current financial assets which could be sold quickly, as well as its EUR3bn committed revolving credit line, which matures in 2016, and access to the capital markets. The company has no bonds maturing until 2016.

While EADS' significant liquidity is strong for the current ratings, Fitch notes that there are several financial factors which stand in the way of an upgrade in the short term, namely the company's weak earnings margins and core cash generation, as measured by funds from operation (FFO). Fitch expects only a gradual improvement in these factors in the short to medium term due to the A380 cash consumption as it continues to ramp-up production, A400M development costs and high R&D requirements relating to the A350XWB programme. Higher customer advances in 2010 and 2011 have partially offset these pressures, resulting in a good level of free cash flow (FCF).

A further constraint on the ratings remains the size of the company's exposure to foreign exchange movements. While EADS is expected to gradually improve its currency mismatch over the coming years as a result of acquisitions and an improved balance between revenue and cost currency sourcing, it is required to maintain a large FX hedging book and its earnings remain vulnerable to USD/EUR swings. Fitch believes that an upgrade of the current rating is possible but only once clear visibility of a material reduction in this mismatch is evident.

Fitch also notes that most of the company's key financial metrics in the short term are unlikely to meet the guidelines for an A category rating, as indicated in the Aerospace and Defence Sector Credit Factors special report. Positive rating action for EADS would be driven by the company's achievement of FFO to revenue of over 9% and FCF to revenue of over 5%. Fitch notes however that EADS is in line with the 'A' category business profile factors as well as the leverage ratio of lease-adjusted debt to FFO of under 2x. The company's liquidity position is also commensurate with the 'A' category.

EADS is Europe's largest, and the world's second-largest, aerospace and defence group. Its most important division is the 100%-owned large commercial aircraft manufacturer Airbus SA, although the company is also active through its three other divisions in many key aerospace and defence segments, including helicopters, military aircraft, defence electronics, security and satellites. Fitch expects revenue in 2011 to reach approximately EUR48bn while EBITDAR is expected by Fitch to reach a level broadly in line with the last 12 months (LTM) figure of EUR3.1bn.

For the last 12 months (LTM) to 30 June 2011 (H111), EADS' revenue rose 3.6% from FY10, to EUR47.4bn, driven primarily by a 5.4% rise in Airbus commercial revenue. Reported EBIT rose to EUR1.3m from EUR1.2m in FY10, largely as a result of the absence of losses at Airbus Military, which affected the 2010 results, and despite higher R&D expenditure and the ongoing negative impact of the A380 ramp up. Full year 2011 (FY11) earnings are expected by Fitch to be slightly higher compared to 2010. H111 LTM FFO improved to EUR2.4bn (a margin of 5%), from EUR2.1bn in 2010 (margin of 4.8%), as a result of the improved earnings, while LTM FCF increased to EUR3.6bn (a margin of 7.5%) from EUR2.7bn in 2010 (margin of 6%), chiefly due to higher customer advances as well as improvements in the underlying operational performance. Fitch does not expect FCF in 2012 to remain at these levels owing to higher expected capital expenditure and working capital needs associated with ramp-up of key programmes as well as lower expected levels of customer advances.