(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'BB+' issue rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2017, issued by Inmarsat Finance PLC, an indirect subsidiary of Inmarsat Holdings Ltd. (Inmarsat; BB+/Negative/--), which is a mobile satellite services provider based in the U.K. The recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes remains unchanged at '4'.

The affirmation follows the announcement of a proposed $200 million tap issuance to the existing $650 million senior unsecured notes issued by Inmarsat Finance. We understand that the proceeds of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

We anticipate that the new notes will be issued on an unsecured basis, but will benefit from the same guarantees as the existing notes. These guarantees are provided on a senior basis by Inmarsat Group Ltd., and on a senior subordinated basis by Inmarsat Investments Ltd. and certain of its subsidiaries. In addition, we understand that the documentation for the proposed notes will be issued on broadly identical terms to the existing notes.