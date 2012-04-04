(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 - Fitch Ratings has placed Brit Insurance Limited's (BIL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'A' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Brit Insurance Holdings B.V.'s (BIH BV) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and BIH BV's subordinated notes at 'BB+'.

The rating actions follow BIH BV's announcement confirming the sale of renewal rights, operations and assets of BIL's UK regional operations to QBE Insurance (Europe) Limited (QBE). Fitch notes that for now, BIL's historical business will be retained within the Brit Group as a run-off entity, while a strategic review of future options for the historical book is undertaken.

The RWN reflects the agency's view that BIL is not currently viewed as a core entity within Brit Insurance, following the sale of renewal rights. Fitch notes that Brit Insurance has pledged to retain and manage existing policies in accordance with agreed terms. Brit Insurance has made explicit pledges for the duration of the strategic review, which is expected to last for 120 days.

Fitch will seek to resolve the RWN once the outcome of the strategic review is known. The agency will consider how the run off of BIL will be managed. In the event of a sale of the entity to a third party, Fitch would consider the financial strength of the acquirer. Alternatively, for an internally managed run off by BIH BV, the agency would assess the management of the run off, a standalone assessment based on the run-off profile of BIL, together with consideration of any formal support agreement that may be put in place between the BIH BV and BIL.

The affirmation of BIH BV's ratings reflects the agency's view that the group's financial profile has not materially changed at this time. If it becomes clear through the strategic review that the run off of BIL has weakened the group, the agency will review and revise BIH BV's ratings accordingly.