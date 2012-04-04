(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Limited's (HDO) Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision follows the assignment of a Negative Outlook to the company's parent, IVRCL Limited (a 55.3% stake, 'Fitch A+(ind)'/Negative/ 'Fitch A1(ind)'), after its ratings were removed from Rating Watch Negative. For more details, please see 'Fitch Affirms IVRCL's LT Rating; Downgrades ST Rating', dated 02 April 2012 and available on www.fitchratings.com.

The Outlook revision also reflects a potential deterioration in HDO's stand-alone credit profile, based on its weak financial performance in the nine-month period ended December 2011 (9MFY12). Negative rating action will be taken if its stand-alone financial leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDA) exceeds 3.3x on a sustained basis.

The ratings continue to benefit from one-notch uplift for potential support from IVRCL, and hence are impacted by IVRCL's Negative Outlook.

HDO's revenue declined to INR4,830 in 9MFY12 from INR7,492m in 9MFY11, due to delays in various large projects, on account of environmental clearances and late issuance of letter of intents from public sector units. This resulted in EBITDA falling to INR406m from INR814m during the same period, and therefore adjusted net debt/EBITDA is likely to have increased in FY12. However, Fitch notes that as the fourth quarter is the strongest for most construction companies, some of the order book execution shortfall could be covered up.

Negative rating action may result from a ratings downgrade for IVRCL and/ or no improvement in HDO's stand-alone financial performance. The Outlook would be revised back to Stable if both IVRCL's and HDO's financial performance improves substantially, and IVRCL's Outlook is revised to Stable.

In FY11, HDO's consolidated net sales increased by 22.2% yoy to INR10,722.2m, while its EBITDA declined to INR847.5m (FY10: INR1,048.9m). Therefore, adjusted net debt/EBITDA increased to 2.7x (FYE10: 1.4x) and interest coverage decreased to 3.1x (6.2x) in FY11. In FY11, Davy Markham (DM, 100% subsidiary of HDO) recorded revenue of GBP23m (INR1,633m) and an EBITDA loss of GBP1.3m (INR92m). Most of DM's order book, GBP23m (INR1,631m), is from Canada and South America.

HDO's bank loan ratings have also been affirmed as follows:

- INR3,000m cash credit facility: affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'

- INR12,750m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR2,000m commercial paper programme (carved out of fund-based working capital limits): affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'