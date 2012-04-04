(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 04 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Limited's
(HDO) Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch
A(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The Outlook revision follows the assignment of a Negative Outlook to the
company's parent, IVRCL Limited (a 55.3% stake, 'Fitch A+(ind)'/Negative/ 'Fitch
A1(ind)'), after its ratings were removed from Rating Watch Negative. For more
details, please see 'Fitch Affirms IVRCL's LT Rating; Downgrades ST Rating',
dated 02 April 2012 and available on www.fitchratings.com.
The Outlook revision also reflects a potential deterioration in HDO's
stand-alone credit profile, based on its weak financial performance in the
nine-month period ended December 2011 (9MFY12). Negative rating action will be
taken if its stand-alone financial leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDA) exceeds
3.3x on a sustained basis.
The ratings continue to benefit from one-notch uplift for potential support from
IVRCL, and hence are impacted by IVRCL's Negative Outlook.
HDO's revenue declined to INR4,830 in 9MFY12 from INR7,492m in 9MFY11, due to
delays in various large projects, on account of environmental clearances and
late issuance of letter of intents from public sector units. This resulted in
EBITDA falling to INR406m from INR814m during the same period, and therefore
adjusted net debt/EBITDA is likely to have increased in FY12. However, Fitch
notes that as the fourth quarter is the strongest for most construction
companies, some of the order book execution shortfall could be covered up.
Negative rating action may result from a ratings downgrade for IVRCL and/ or no
improvement in HDO's stand-alone financial performance. The Outlook would be
revised back to Stable if both IVRCL's and HDO's financial performance improves
substantially, and IVRCL's Outlook is revised to Stable.
In FY11, HDO's consolidated net sales increased by 22.2% yoy to INR10,722.2m,
while its EBITDA declined to INR847.5m (FY10: INR1,048.9m). Therefore, adjusted
net debt/EBITDA increased to 2.7x (FYE10: 1.4x) and interest coverage decreased
to 3.1x (6.2x) in FY11. In FY11, Davy Markham (DM, 100% subsidiary of HDO)
recorded revenue of GBP23m (INR1,633m) and an EBITDA loss of GBP1.3m (INR92m).
Most of DM's order book, GBP23m (INR1,631m), is from Canada and South America.
HDO's bank loan ratings have also been affirmed as follows:
- INR3,000m cash credit facility: affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'
- INR12,750m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'
- INR2,000m commercial paper programme (carved out of fund-based working capital
limits): affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'