The issue and recovery ratings on the $500 million RCF available to VimpelCom Amsterdam reflect our understanding that this instrument ranks pari passu with the debt at Vimpel-Communications. Recovery prospects for the $500 million RCF lenders benefit from the fact that VimpelCom Amsterdam is the holding company of the VimpelCom group's other assets, as well as the beneficiary of a promissory note (intercompany loan) to its direct subsidiary, VimpelCom Holdings B.V. ($12.6 billion principal balance outstanding on Dec. 31, 2011). These other assets include Italian telecommunications company Wind Telecom (parent company of Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA ) and Egyptian telecoms company Orascom Telecom Holdings S.A.E. (not rated). In our view, these assets provide additional sources of recovery at the VimpelCom Amsterdam level that are not available to lenders to VimpelCom Holdings or Vimpel-Communications. That said, our recovery assessment only takes into account potential recovery based on the guarantee from Vimpel-Communications.

All other issue and recovery ratings on debt issued by VimpelCom and its subsidiaries remain unchanged.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

The $500 million RCF available to VimpelCom Amsterdam is unsecured, but benefits from guarantees from VimpelCom Holdings and Vimpel-Communications. The RUB15 billion RCF available to Vimpel-Communications is also unsecured, as are the RUB35 billion bonds. The bonds have been issued in three tranches and mature in 2022, although investors may exercise a put option for repayment of the bonds in 2015. Both of the RCFs mature in 2014.

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Following the bond issuance by Vimpel-Communications, we have revised upward our estimation of EBITDA at default to $1.75 billion from $1.6 billion previously, and our stressed enterprise valuation of the company to $8.7 billion from $8.2 billion. After deducting enforcement costs and prior-ranking claims totaling $1 billion, we assume $13.3 billion of senior unsecured debt outstanding at default, leaving sufficient value for recovery in the 50%-70% range. Other aspects of our recovery analysis remain unchanged.

For our detailed recovery report, see "Vimpel-Communications JSC Recovery Rating Profile," published Dec. 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

RATINGS LIST

New Rating

Vimpel-Communications (JSC)

Senior Unsecured Debt BB

Recovery Rating 3

Vimpelcom Amsterdam B.V.

Senior Unsecured Debt* BB

Recovery Rating 3

*Guaranteed by both Vimpel-Communications (JSC) and VimpelCom Holdings B.V.