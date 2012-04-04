(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 04 -
Summary analysis -- Levi Strauss & Co. ---------------------------- 04-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/NR Country: United States
State/Province: California
Primary SIC: Men's & boys'
clothing stores
Mult. CUSIP6: 527364
Mult. CUSIP6: 52736J
Mult. CUSIP6: 52736K
Mult. CUSIP6: 52736N
Mult. CUSIP6: 52736R
Mult. CUSIP6: 52736X
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Aug-2007 B+/NR B+/NR
02-Mar-2007 B/NR B/NR
Rationale
The ratings on San Francisco-based Levi Strauss & Co. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' view that the company's financial profile continues to be "aggressive," particularly
since the company's balance sheet remains highly leveraged and we expect cash flow protections
measures to continue to be weak. In addition, we continue to consider Levi Strauss' business
risk profile to be "weak," given its continuing participation in the highly competitive denim
and casual pants market, which is subject to fashion risk and still-weak consumer spending, and
our expectation that the company's business focus will remain narrow. We believe the company
benefits from its strong, well-recognized Levi's brand, long operating history, and distribution
channel diversity (both by retail customer and geography).
We expect the company's credit measures to improve over the next year following mixed
operating results and a decline in EBITDA for fiscal 2011. For the 12 months ended Nov. 27,
2011, Levi Strauss' EBITDA-to-interest coverage was about 2.6x, down from 2.8x in the year-ago
period, and its ratio of total debt to EBITDA was at 5.6x, up from 4.9x in the year-ago period.
The company's increase in leverage reflects slightly higher adjusted debt levels and a decline
in the company's EBITDA, due to higher cost of goods sold and operating expenses. The company's
funds from operations (FFO) to debt cash flow metric was relatively unchanged at about 15%.