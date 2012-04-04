(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the performance of Halcyon Structured Asset Management European Long Secured/Short Unsecured CLO 2008-I by applying our relevant criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- Following our review and analysis of the transaction's performance, we raised our rating on the class E notes.

-- We also lowered our rating on the class A notes.

-- At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes.

-- Halcyon Structured Asset Management European Long Secured/Short Unsecured CLO 2008-I is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit rating on Halcyon Structured Asset Management European Long Secured/Short Unsecured CLO 2008-I B.V.'s class E notes. We also lowered our credit rating on the class A notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type.