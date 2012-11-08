Nov 08 Mitsui O.S.K Lines Ltd. (MOL)

* Moody's has downgraded the issuer rating of Mitsui O.S.K Lines Ltd. (MOL) to Baa3 from Baa1. Moody's also downgraded the rating of the company's guaranteed subsidiary, Euromol B.V., to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa1. The ratings outlook is negative