Sept 26- Fitch Ratings has revised Australian- based Wesfarmers Limited's (Wesfarmers) Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'.

The Outlook revision reflects the growing contribution from Wesfarmers' defensive non discretionary food retailer Coles and the company's improving financial profile. An upgrade is predicated on a lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR under 2.5x and EBIT margin from the retail business above 5% on a sustained basis. For the fiscal year ended 30 June 2011, Fitch calculates Wesfarmers' lease-adjusted leverage to be at 2.98x. The Outlook may be revised to Stable if the company's stated commitment to prudent capital management is weakened, leaving its lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR in the 2.5x-3.5x range.

The ratings reflect Wesfarmers' revenue diversification, its portfolio of strong brands and leading market positions (first and second positions in its retail segments). "Wesfarmers is a portfolio of mature defensive businesses with a call option on coal, giving it a somewhat different risk profile when compared with a pure retailer," said Vicky Melbourne, Senior Director in Fitch's Corporate division.

The strength of Wesfarmers retail operations, whereby recession-resistant Coles contributed 35% of group's FY11 EBIT (up from 33% in the prior year) is a key rating driver. Wesfarmers Resource division recorded a 124% uplift in EBIT and its contribution to earnings also increased to 11% (from 6%), mainly due to higher received coal prices. The Resources division is a meaningful contributor to earnings but is exposed to the commodity sector's price volatility.

Although unemployment and a slowdown in the housing sector continue to weigh on consumer confidence, Fitch expects Wesfarmers' retailing operations will continue to benefit from the continued capital investment in its retail store network and its ability to continue to extract further improvements from its strategy to turnaround its retail businesses.

Strengthening credit metrics, continued diversification and lengthening of the company's debt profile have led to an improvement in Wesfarmers' financial profile. Fitch adjusted net debt/EBITDAR and EBITDAR fixed charge cover improved to 2.98x and 2.56x respectively in FY11 compared to 3.04x and 2.38x in FY10 despite the series of natural disasters that the company encountered. The company has substantial growth and capex plans over the next two years. However, Wesfarmers has demonstrated a commitment to prudent capital management as evidenced by its equity raising in 2009 and the application of cash to debt reduction. Furthermore, Fitch notes Wesfarmers' flexible dividend policy, which is based on current and projected cash position, capex requirements, retained earnings, franking credits, debt levels and business and economic conditions generally.