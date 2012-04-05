BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 05 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Ansvar Insurance Ltd. ---------------------------------- 05-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Apr-2012 NR/-- --/--
20-Dec-2005 BBB+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago