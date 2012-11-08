Nov 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Henderson Pan European Equity Fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors.

Launched in November 2001, the Henderson Pan European Equity Fund is a sub-fund of the Luxembourg SICAV 'Henderson Horizon Fund', with EUR1.7bn of assets, as of end-September 2012.

The fund adopts a traditional long-term, bottom-up investment approach. The focus is on identifying good quality, reliable companies that are considered to have a higher growth potential than reflected in the current market price. Quantitative and qualitative research is conducted in tandem. Stock selection and portfolio construction is enacted by the portfolio managers who have autonomy to run the portfolio, but are subject to strict oversight from an independent risk function. The fund is co-managed by Tim Stevenson and William Stormont, who have combined experience of nearly 40 years in European equities.

The fund has consistently outperformed the Lipper category "Equity Europe". The strong track record is illustrated by a Lipper Leader Consistent Return score of five (highest quintile) over five and ten years, and four over three years.

Henderson is a listed, global asset manager with GBP64.8bn assets under management as of end-September 2012. Henderson has a long track record of managing European equities, managing around EUR13bn of them as of June 2012.

Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fitchspotlight.com/FQR.

To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in at