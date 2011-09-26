(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

True Move's liquidity and financial flexibility are likely to improve following its recent tender offer and refinancing of senior unsecured U.S. dollar notes.

We are revising the rating outlook on the Thailand-based wireless telecommunication operator to stable from negative.

We are also affirming the 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on True Move and our 'B-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook on Thailand-based wireless telecommunication operator True Move Co. Ltd. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on True Move and our 'B-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes.

"The outlook revision reflects our assessment that True Move's liquidity and financial flexibility are likely to improve because the company recently made a tender offer for and refinanced its senior unsecured notes," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst JunHong Park. "The outlook revision also reflects the improving capital structure of the company's parent, True Corp. Public Co. Ltd. (not rated), mainly due to a rights issue in June 2011."

True Move's proposed amendments to the indentures of its outstanding notes will, in our view, eliminate all of the indentures concerning restrictive covenants, and those concerning certain events of default and related provisions. The company made a tender offer and sought bondholder consent on Sept. 6, 2011. The company received the consent of about 97% of its bondholders during the early tender period, which ended on Sept. 20, 2011. We believe this percentage is sufficient to affect all the proposed amendments. The indentures concern US$465 million 10.75% notes due 2013, and US$225 million 10.375% notes due 2014.

True group has also secured Thai baht (THB) 48.9 billion (about US$1.6 billion) in loan facilities from domestic banks for the refinancing and for investments in 3G networks. These loan facilities will have lower funding costs and looser covenants compared with the U.S. dollar notes. We therefore expect the company's liquidity and financial flexibility to improve further.

True group's capital structure improved after a THB13.1 billion rights issue in June 2011. True Corp.'s debt-to-capital ratio has improved to 79% as of June 30, 2011 from 86% at the end of December 2010.

We could raise the rating on True Move if growth in the company's 3G wireless business substantially improves its weak business risk profile and highly leveraged financial risk profile. A debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 4.0x would indicate such improvement.

On the other hand, we could lower the rating if negative regulatory intervention or intense competition in the wireless segment weakens True Move's cash flows, such that its debt-to-EBITDA is more than 5.0x for a prolonged period or the ratio of FFO to debt is less than 12% in the next 12 months.

