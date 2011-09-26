(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 26- True Move's liquidity and financial flexibility are likely to improve
following its recent tender offer and refinancing of senior unsecured U.S.
dollar notes.
-- We are revising the rating outlook on the Thailand-based wireless
telecommunication operator to stable from negative.
-- We are also affirming the 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on
True Move and our 'B-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook on
Thailand-based wireless telecommunication operator True Move Co. Ltd. to stable from negative.
At the
same time, we affirmed our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on True Move and our 'B-' issue
rating on the company's senior unsecured notes.
"The outlook revision reflects our assessment that True Move's liquidity and
financial flexibility are likely to improve because the company recently made
a tender offer for and refinanced its senior unsecured notes," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst JunHong Park. "The outlook revision also reflects the
improving capital structure of the company's parent, True Corp. Public Co.
Ltd. (not rated), mainly due to a rights issue in June 2011."
True Move's proposed amendments to the indentures of its outstanding notes
will, in our view, eliminate all of the indentures concerning restrictive
covenants, and those concerning certain events of default and related
provisions. The company made a tender offer and sought bondholder consent on
Sept. 6, 2011. The company received the consent of about 97% of its
bondholders during the early tender period, which ended on Sept. 20, 2011. We
believe this percentage is sufficient to affect all the proposed amendments.
The indentures concern US$465 million 10.75% notes due 2013, and US$225
million 10.375% notes due 2014.
True group has also secured Thai baht (THB) 48.9 billion (about US$1.6
billion) in loan facilities from domestic banks for the refinancing and for
investments in 3G networks. These loan facilities will have lower funding
costs and looser covenants compared with the U.S. dollar notes. We therefore
expect the company's liquidity and financial flexibility to improve further.
True group's capital structure improved after a THB13.1 billion rights issue
in June 2011. True Corp.'s debt-to-capital ratio has improved to 79% as of
June 30, 2011 from 86% at the end of December 2010.
We could raise the rating on True Move if growth in the company's 3G wireless
business substantially improves its weak business risk profile and highly
leveraged financial risk profile. A debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 4.0x
would indicate such improvement.
On the other hand, we could lower the rating if negative regulatory
intervention or intense competition in the wireless segment weakens True
Move's cash flows, such that its debt-to-EBITDA is more than 5.0x for a
prolonged period or the ratio of FFO to debt is less than 12% in the next 12
months.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global
Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008