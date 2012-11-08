UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 08 Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport & Sanef S.A.
* Moody's today downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2 the issuer rating of Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport ("HIT" or "the company"), the holding company of Sanef S.A. The outlook on the ratings is negative.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts