UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 08 Deutsche Bahn AG, Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français & Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane
* Moody's says the new EU Rail Recast Directive (RRD) is likely to boost international rail passenger and freight services by enhancing the competitive landscape.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts