(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 26- Fitch Rating has affirmed National Bank of Umm Al-Qaiwain's (NBQ) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

NBQ's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the high probability of external support for the bank from the UAE authorities, if needed. The VR reflects the bank's adequate capital levels as well as solid funding and liquidity profile, but also considers its limited franchise in the UAE, concentrated loan book and deteriorating asset quality following previous rapid growth.

A change in the willingness or ability of the UAE authorities to provide sovereign support for NBQ could change the bank's IDRs and Support Rating, although Fitch currently views this as unlikely.

Downward pressure on NBQ's VR could come from a sharp deterioration in asset quality which could then affect capital levels or profitability. Given the challenges that remain in the UAE operating environment, Fitch views upward pressure on the VR as limited, and would require a marked improvement in the bank's financial metrics and franchise within the UAE.

NBQ's H111 net income continued to declined (-21.4% yoy) along with the bank's loan book (-13.9% yoy). The reduction in income is due to both the fall in interest and fee income from a planned balance sheet reduction, as well as increased operating expenses.

Loan book concentrations are high and reflect the bank's long-standing relationships with established local family businesses. The bank's non-performing loan (NPL) ratios continued to increase in H111, up to 6.5% (2010: 5.1%), as the loan book seasons following rapid loan growth in 2008. However, NPLs remain inline with the UAE average and Fitch expects this rising trend (albeit moderate) to continue for NBQ for the remainder of 2011.

The bank is well funded with customer deposits forming 92.6% of H111 non-equity funding. All of the deposits are from the UAE and concentrations are limited.

The bank's liquidity position continues to improve as NBQ's loan book reduces. The loan to deposit ratio improved in recent years to 101% at end-H111 (2008: 146%). NBQ's liquid assets include AED1.85bn CBUAE certificates of deposit as well as other CBUAE deposits, cash in hand and short-term interbank placements which covered 32% of H111 customer deposits (2010: 33%). This excluded amounts set aside for the ongoing legal case with Global Investment House.

NBQ has one of the highest Tier 1 and Fitch core capital ratios of Fitch-rated UAE banks. Fitch core capital ratio was 24.4% at end-2010 and the bank has historically maintained relatively low leverage. However, given the concentrations in the bank's loan book, Fitch views the level of capital as appropriate as the loan book seasons.

NBQ was established in 1982 by the ruler of Umm Al-Qaiwain and mainly services wholesale commercial and corporate customers in the UAE. NBQ accounts for less than 1% of the UAE banking system and its shares are listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'

Individual Rating: affirmed at 'C/D'

Support Rating: affirmed at '2'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'