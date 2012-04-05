BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 05 -
Overview
-- Israel's electricity monopoly Israel Electric Corp. Ltd. (IEC) continues to face liquidity pressure due to a lack of gas supply from Egypt and depleting domestic reserves, both of which are forcing the company to procure more expensive fuels.
-- Although the Israeli government is implementing a financial support package to IEC, we note that this will increase the company's debt burden and that a long-term solution to fully recover all costs, and to sustainably strengthen IEC's "weak" stand-alone liquidity, remains to be found.
-- We are therefore placing our 'BB+' foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on IEC on CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of us downgrading IEC by up to two notches if we believe that short- and long-term funding measures are not implemented in a full or timely manner.
Rating Action
On April 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its foreign currency 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on Israel's electricity monopoly Israel Electric Corp. Ltd. (IEC) on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we placed our 'BB+' issue rating on IEC's senior secured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications.
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago