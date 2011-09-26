(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 26- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AA/A-1+' sovereign credit ratings on the State of Qatar. The outlook on the ratings is stable. The transfer and convertibility assessment is 'AA+'.

The ratings affirmation and stable outlook apply to other ratings that depend on Qatar's sovereign credit rating, including the 'AA' long-term senior unsecured debt rating on the bonds issued by Qatari Diar Finance Q.S.C. , and the long-term foreign-currency rating on Qatar Petroleum .

The ratings on the State of Qatar reflect our view of the government's strong reported fiscal and external balance sheets. They also stem from strong growth prospects spurred by newly-completed large liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects. The ratings are constrained by still-nascent public institutions and limited disclosure, particularly with respect to government assets and their returns.

Qatar's economy weathered the global downturn well due to favorable terms of trade and to new gas projects coming on stream. We expect Qatar will be among the fastest growing economies in 2011 with real GDP per capita increasing by 15%. New LNG projects have driven this growth; production has increased to 77 million metric tons per year (from 30 million tons in 2008) and has boosted export receipts. We expect this will raise nominal GDP (GDP not adjusted for inflation) by just over 38%, together with higher prices. We believe this strong growth will have favorable repercussions on Qatar's fiscal and external accounts.

Qatar has accumulated considerable foreign assets over the past decade, the product of its high resource endowment, improving terms of trade, and good long-term investment planning. We believe the general government net asset position will be around 72% of GDP at year-end 2011. The pace of future asset accumulation will depend on the evolution of hydrocarbon production and prices, as oil and gas revenues accounted for 57% of GDP and almost 80% of export receipts in 2010.

Structural weaknesses and challenges remain, however. First, the country's public institutions are in the early stages of development compared with most 'AA' rated sovereigns. Second, given the fixed exchange rate with the U.S. dollar, we view monetary policy flexibility as limited. Third, data quality lacks transparency by international standards; in particular, the government neither discloses all fiscal assets nor reports their returns. Fourth, like other sovereigns in the region, Qatar is exposed to geopolitical risk such as a potential escalation of tensions between the West and Iran, with which Qatar shares the large North Field gas reservoir.

The stable outlook balances our view of Qatar's strong fiscal and external positions against its underdeveloped domestic institutions and geopolitical risks. Faster maturation of domestic institutions or an easing of regional tensions could prompt an upgrade. Conversely, the ratings could be lowered if regional geopolitical risks were to escalate, threatening Qatar's political and economic stability, or if we materially revised our estimates for Qatar's fiscal and external asset positions.