(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Reliance Industries Limited's
(RIL) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (LT FC IDR) at 'BBB-', LT Local Currency
IDR (LC IDR) at 'BBB' and National LT Rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'. The Outlook on the LC IDR is
Positive. The Outlooks on the FC IDR and the National LT Rating are Stable. A list of additional
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect RIL's strong business profile in the oil and gas business with vertical
diversification across the supply chain (upstream, refining and petrochemicals), efficient
refining operations and dominant position in the Indian petrochemicals sector. The ratings also
reflect the company's large scale of operations in key product lines, demonstrated ability to
generate robust cash flow from operations (CFOs) and a strong liquidity position.
In FY11 (financial year ending March), RIL's upstream, refining and petrochemicals
operations contributed 26.2% (FY10: 25.5%), 35.8% (29.7%) and 37.2% (42.3%) to its EBIT,
respectively, reflecting a balanced business profile. However, upstream EBIT contribution
reduced in 9MFY12 to 22.5%, and is likely to fall further in the short-term. This is because of
consistently reducing natural gas production at Krishna Godavari (KGD6) block since FY11 and the
sale of RIL's 30% stake in its 21 Indian oil and gas blocks to BP Plc ('A'/Stable) in
Q2FY12. However, the latter also led to RIL raising USD7.2bn, thus substantially increasing its
cash reserves and eliminating any immediate credit concern from falling cash generation from its
Indian upstream operations. Furthermore, RIL will likely benefit from increased production from
its US shale gas JVs from FY13.