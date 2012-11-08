Rationale

The rating on Atlas Iron reflects the company's high mineral concentration, substantial capital spending requirements, ramp-up risks, and small size and reserve life. Atlas Iron's good cost position, "adequate" liquidity, and moderate leverage partly offset these weaknesses. The company has a "weak" business risk profile and an "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

Atlas Iron's high mineral concentration to iron ore and high operating leverage make its financial performance highly sensitive to volatile iron ore prices and fluctuations in the Australian dollar foreign exchange rate. We estimate that a US$10 decline in iron ore prices from current levels could lower our base-case EBITDA by more than 50% in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2013. This is based on our sales forecast of about 6.3 million tons of ore for the period. Nevertheless, the company's good cost position in the 60th percentile of the cost curve partly mitigates its mineral concentration. We assume prices for the iron ore benchmark 62% CFR China of US$115 per ton in 2013, US$110 in 2014, and US$105 in 2015, in our base-case scenario. This translates into gross profit per ton (before depreciation and amortization) of about A$20-A$23 over the next two years and into an EBITDA margin of about 15%-20%. This is lower than the 35% margin in fiscal 2012 following the decline in iron ore prices.

Atlas Iron's target of increasing sales to about 13.8 million tons by fiscal 2015 from about 5.6 million tons in fiscal 2012 is moderately aggressive, in our opinion. We expect Atlas Iron's scale in the global seaborne market to remain limited over the next three years even if the company reaches its growth target. Our base case assumes sales of 6.3 million tons in fiscal 2013, 9.6 million tons in fiscal 2014, and 11.5 million tons in fiscal 2015. These estimates are moderately lower than the company's own expectations. High single mine concentration and contractor underperformance create potential operational risk and could result in ramp-up delays, in our view. Nevertheless, Atlas Iron's financial risk profile is only moderately sensitive to shortfalls in sales growth.

Atlas Iron's high capital spending requirements will keep its free operating cash flows negative until fiscal 2015 in our base-case scenario. We expect the company to lower or defer capital spending to maintain its liquidity position, if iron ore prices remain weak. But this will likely affect the pace of production growth and could ultimately reduce cash flows. We forecast the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio at about 3.5x-4.5x over the next two years, with a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 15%-20%. Our debt calculation includes a US$325 million senior secured term loan and about A$106 million in operating leases, asset retirement obligations, and guarantees.

We expect Atlas Iron's leverage to remain moderate with a ratio of debt to debt plus equity at 20%-25% over the next two years. This assumes that the value the company ascribes to its Horizon II mining tenements in its balance sheet is undiminished. Atlas Iron's use of mining contractors also understates its balance sheet leverage, to some extent, compared with companies that own mining and transportation equipment.

Liquidity

Atlas Iron's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. The company's liquidity is sensitive to fluctuations in iron ore prices and sales volumes. We expect Atlas Iron's liquidity sources to cover its liquidity needs by more than 1.4x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources include our expectation of about A$55 million-A$65 million in FFO and about A$399.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2012.

-- Liquidity sources also include the US$325 million senior secured term loan.

-- Liquidity needs include our expectation of capital expenditure of about A$430 million in fiscal 2013 and about A$350 million in fiscal 2014.

-- Liquidity needs also include the payment of stamp duty of about A$48.9 million for the acquisition of Giralia Resources NL and our expectation of about A$30 million in annual dividends. Shareholders can, however, elect to receive new shares in Atlas Iron in lieu of cash dividends.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Atlas Iron will steadily increase its sales volumes over the next 24 months. We also expect the management to adopt a prudent approach to capital spending and maintain adequate liquidity if iron ore prices weaken for a prolonged period.

We could lower the rating if delays in production or sales volumes ramp-up push Atlas Iron's debt-to-EBITDA ratio above 5x for more than 12 months. This could happen if sales volumes are less than 5.5 million tons in fiscal 2013 and less than 4 million tons over the first two quarters of fiscal 2014. We could also lower the rating if a fall in iron ore prices pushes gross profit per ton (before depreciation and amortization) below A$15 for more than 12 months or the company's capital spending is higher than we expect.

The possibility of an upgrade is remote in the short-term given Atlas Iron's high mineral and single-mine concentration and the high sensitivity of the company's financial performance to volatile iron ore prices. Atlas Iron's low proven and probable reserve life at its producing assets is an added constraint. We could, however, raise the rating if Atlas Iron establishes a longer record of operations and production growth and substantially increases the proven and probable reserves at its producing assets.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

New Rating

Atlas Iron Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--