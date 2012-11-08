The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in April 2016.

Today's upgrades and affirmation reflect our views primarily on the following factors:

-- The performance of the underlying assets remains well within our initial assumptions.

-- The credit enhancement levels for classes A to C have increased, reflecting progress in the redemption of principal on the class A loan.

-- The maximum rating for this transaction is 'AA-', due to the terms of a counterparty obligation in the transaction's structure, based on our applicable criteria.

-- Our cash flow analysis indicates that the current credit enhancement levels available to the rated classes are sufficient to withstand stressed scenarios that we apply for a 'AA-' rating on the class A and B loans and a 'A-' rating on the class C loan.

RATINGS RAISED

Quintet Trust ABL

JPY22.8 billion trust ABL due April 2016

Class To From Initial amount Coupon type

B AA- (sf) A- (sf) JPY4.6 bil. Floating

C A- (sf) BBB (sf) JPY2.5 bil. Floating

RATING AFFIRMED

Quintet Trust ABL

Class Rating Initial amount Coupon type

A AA- (sf) JPY15.7 bil. Floating