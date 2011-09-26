(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 26- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings on and CreditWatch status of Swiss bank UBS AG (A+/Watch Neg/A-1) were unaffected by the announcement that group CEO Oswald Grubel has resigned and that the reshaping of the investment bank division is to be accelerated. These changes were announced in the wake of last week's disclosure of a $2.3 billion loss from unauthorized trading (see "UBS AG 'A+' Long-Term Rating Placed On Watch Negative Following Unauthorized Trading Loss", published on Sept. 16, 2011).

UBS' board has appointed Sergio Ermotti, CEO of UBS' European businesses, as the new group CEO on an interim basis. It has also decided to reduce the complexity, risk profile, and capital usage of the investment bank and focus more squarely on client-related activity. In July and August 2011, UBS announced plans for a groupwide headcount reduction of about 3,500, including about 1,600 in the investment bank, and these figures now appear likely to be increased. We expect that capital-intensive fixed-income activities will come under particular scrutiny as UBS finalizes the details of the new strategy. It intends to provide further details of its plans at an investor event in November. A reshaping of the investment bank into a lower-risk business with more-reliable performance would likely support the current ratings.

We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement following an assessment of the risk management lapses that enabled the unauthorized trading loss to occur. We will also assess the implications of the loss and subsequent events for UBS' reputation and franchise, particularly in its core wealth management businesses. We expect that the 'A+' long-term counterparty credit rating would be either lowered by one notch or affirmed.