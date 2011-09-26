(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 26- Fitch Ratings has assigned Jupiter European Opportunities SICAV, a fund managed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating.

Jupiter European Opportunities SICAV is a European equity fund with EUR133m of assets as of end-July 2011.

The active, long-term investment approach is based on bottom-up large and mid-cap stock picking. The proprietary equity research emphasises fundamentals and direct contact with companies. The 50-70 positions are not weighted against the index (FTSE World Europe) but adhere to a set of guidelines limiting excessive sector deviations. The highly accountable lead portfolio manager benefits from significant leeway in portfolio construction but is subject to an effective risk and performance oversight by independent functions and committees, in line with Jupiter's investment culture.

Launched in August 2001, Jupiter European Opportunities SICAV has consistently outperformed the Lipper category "Equity Europe". The strong track record is illustrated by a Lipper Leader of five (highest quintile) over three, five and ten years.

Jupiter is a listed, UK, equity and retail focused asset manager. Jupiter's assets under management were GBP24.8bn (including over GBP4bn European equities) as at June 2011.

Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fitchspotlight.com/FQR .

