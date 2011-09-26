(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 26- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Shriram Pistons and Rings Limited's (SPRL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

SPRL's ratings reflect its consistent robust operating profitability and comfortable financial leverage over the past eight years. The ratings also reflect the company's well-diversified revenue streams across various segments of automotive industry, including a significant contribution from aftermarkets. Further, SPRL has limited customer concentration risk as no single customer contributes more than 10%-12% to its revenues. The company's long standing tie-ups with leading international technology providers (such as Kolbenschmidt, Riken Corporation , Fuji Oozx and Honda Foundry) have ensured a strong association with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the domestic and export markets.

Fitch expects an increase in SPRL's financial leverage (total net debt/EBITDA) on account of its INR5,200m capex plan over FY12-FY13 until the commissioning of these facilities. However, the agency believes that the company's strong internal accruals and moderate working capital requirements will help contain financial leverage at levels commensurate with its existing ratings. SRPL's sound operating profits in FY11 led to sufficient internal accruals to fund its working capital and large part of its capex requirement (INR1124m) as its free cash flow was marginally negative during the year.

Negative rating action may result from time and cost overruns on SRPL's capex plans or additional substantial debt-led capex plans resulting in a sustained increase in financial leverage to above 3x, as well as non-renewal of technology agreements impacting its revenues and profitability.

The company registered 14% yoy revenue growth to INR8,270m in FY11 in line with the domestic automotive market. The contribution of domestic OEMs increased to about 60% during the year from 57% in FY10, while the contribution of aftermarkets and exports declined marginally. SPRL's operating EBIDTA margins stood at 22.4% compared to 23.6%, close to its long-term EBIDTA margin of about 23% seen in last eight years. Its total net debt/EBITDA remained at 1x over FY10-FY11. In Q1FY12, SPRL's revenue grew by 12.2% yoy to INR2,281m, while its operating EBIDTA remained flat.

Established in 1972, SPRL manufactures pistons, piston rings, piston pins and engine parts. It is expanding its capacity at a new production facility at Pathredi (Rajasthan), which was partially commissioned during FY11.

SPRL's bank loan ratings have also been affirmed as follows:

- INR292.5m term loans (reduced from INR300m): 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

- INR500m fund-based working capital limits; 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

- INR900m non-fund based working capital: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR100m commercial paper programme (carved out of fund-based working capital limits): 'Fitch A1+(ind)'