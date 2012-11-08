Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating on FCT ERIDAN Compartiment 2010-01's class A outstanding EUR407.64 million asset-backed floating-rate notes.

Today's affirmation follows our performance review of FCT ERIDAN Compartiment 2010-01 using the latest available investor report and portfolio data from the servicer. The affirmation reflects our view that the credit enhancement available to the class A notes is commensurate with the current rating.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Current Amount

amount as of closing Current CE as of

Class Rating (mil. EUR) (mil. EUR) CE (%) closing (%)

A AAA(sf) 407.69 598.50 38.03 37.00

B NR 72.39 103.55 27.02 26.10

S NR 124.20 177.65 8.14 7.40

R1 NR 0.00 0.00 8.14 7.40

R2 NR 0.00 0.00 8.14 7.40

CE--Credit enhancement = (performing portfolio size + general account - tranche balance [including balance of all senior tranches]) / (performing portfolio size + general account).

NR--Not rated.

We note that since closing in December 2010, the class A notes have amortized to 68% of their initial size. As a result, the credit enhancement for the class A notes increased to 38.03% from 37.00%.

Since closing, the transaction has experienced cumulative defaults of 1.6% of the initial portfolio amount. This amount is lower than our expected base case default rate at closing of 9%.

In our opinion, arrears of 30+ days remain limited and currently represent 4.8% of the portfolio. The servicer will typically treat loans as being defaulted after the borrower has been delinquent for 180+ days.

We have also observed that realized cumulative recoveries on defaulted assets since closing were approximately 73%, as most of the defaulted assets had been bought back by the originator BRED - Banque Populaire (A/Negative/A-1). This level of recoveries is higher than our expected base case recovery rate at closing of 35%.

As a result of these default and recovery levels, the transaction's initial portfolio has so far experienced 0.4% of cumulative losses.

In our view, the transaction is currently performing within our stressed default assumptions. Therefore, we have maintained our expected base case default and recovery rates for the remaining life of the transaction at 9% and 35%, respectively.

TRANSACTION KEY FEATURES

Current At closing

Performing portfolio size (mil. EUR) 624.11 950.00

General account (mil. EUR) 33.65 0.00

Number of clients 8,240 12,021

Average loan size balance (EUR) 66,545 64,997

Top 10 outstanding (%) 3.2 2.5

30+ days arrears (%) 4.8 None

Cumulative default rate (%) 1.6 0.0

Recovery rate on defaulted loans (%) 72 N/A

N/A--Not applicable.

We subjected the notes to various cash flow scenarios incorporating different default patterns, prepayments, and interest rate curves.

BRED - Banque Populaire as swap counterparty covers the interest rate risk derived from the fixed-rate paying loans and the floating-rate liabilities. This swap guarantees excess spread of 50 basis points) per year. In our opinion, the swap counterparty can support liability ratings up to 'AAA'.

As a result of the above analysis, we have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes.

FCT ERIDAN Compartiment 2010-01 is a collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction securitizing a portfolio of loans to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and professionals that BRED - Banque Populaire originated in France, and also through its presence overseas in Guadeloupe, Martinique, la Reunion, and Guyanne. The transaction closed in December 2010.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European SME securitizations. However, these criteria are under review (see "Request For Comment: European SME CLO Methodology And Assumptions," published on Jan. 17, 2012).

As highlighted in the Jan. 17 Request For Comment, we are evaluating the market feedback, which may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result of this review, our future criteria for rating European SME CLOs may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European SME securitizations, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

