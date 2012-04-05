BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 05 - Fitch Ratings has revised Gabon's Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed its Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The Country Ceiling, which applies to all members of the Central African Monetary Zone (Communaute Economique d'Afrique Centrale; CEMAC) is affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The revision of the Outlook reflects the continuous reduction in the country's public and external debt, efforts to diversify the Gabonese economy away from oil, and stabilisation of the political situation, as illustrated by the absence of troubles following the December 2011 parliamentary elections.
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago