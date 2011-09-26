(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 26-

-- On Sept. 5, 2011, UC Rusal rejected Norilsk Nickel's offer to buy back 15% of Norilsk's own shares for $8.75 billion.

-- On Sept. 13, 2011, Norilsk's board agreed to buy 7.7% of its own shares from minority shareholders for $4.5 billion.

-- We think it unlikely that Norilsk will make a new offer to Rusal in the near term and we therefore believe that Norilsk's robust cash flow and currently low debt should enable the company to retain solid financial metrics.

-- We are affirming the 'BBB-' rating and removing it from CreditWatch Negative.

-- The outlook is negative because we believe the strategic disagreements between Norilsk's largest minority shareholders, Interros and Rusal, could potentially negatively affect the company's financial policy.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating and 'ruAA+' Russia national scale rating on Russian metals and mining group OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel (Norilsk). We removed these ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is negative.

This follows the decision by UC Rusal (not rated) to reject Norilsk's offer to buy back 15% of Norilsk's own shares for $8.75 billion, and the ensuing decision by Norilsk's board to buy 7.7% of its own shares from minority shareholders for $4.5 billion. We believe that Norilsk is unlikely to make any new offers to buy back shares from Rusal in the foreseeable future. In the absence of a new offer to Rusal, we consider Norilsk's currently low debt, strongly positive free cash flows, and fundamentally low cost position should comfortably support the 'BBB-' rating. Nevertheless, we continue to see the conflict between Norilsk's major shareholders, Interros (with a reported 30% holding) and Rusal (with 25%) as negative for the rating because it could potentially affect Norilsk's strategic direction, financial policy, and access to external financing.

We originally placed the rating on Norilsk on CreditWatch with negative implications in August 2011, owing to the late disclosure of its 2010 financials. We kept the ratings on CreditWatch after Norilsk announced the $8.75 billion offer to buy back 15% of its own shares from Rusal. Previously, Norilsk had made a $12 billion offer for 25% of its own shares in December 2010, and again a $12.8 billion offer for 20% in March 2011. All these offers were rejected by Rusal.

In September 2011, Norilsk's board approved a new $4.5 billion buyback for minority shareholders. We understand that the new $4.5 billion offer to buy 7.7% of its own shares (on top of the treasury stake the company already has) will be largely financed with new debt. We believe that, after the new buyback is completed, Norilsk's management will not be willing to buy more shares and will possibly not be able to further increase debt for that purpose in the foreseeable future given the currently volatile financial markets.

We note that Norilsk has a track record of being committed to moderate leverage even in the event of an industry downturn, large acquisitions, or shareholder distributions. Rusal appears to consider its stake in Norilsk as strategic, having rejected three offers.

Norilsk has generated positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) for many years, including during the 2008-2009 downturn. Under a stabilized market environment in 2010, FOCF was a robust $3.7 billion. Reported debt therefore declined to $2.8 billion as of year-end 2010 (or $3.6 billion according to Standard & Poor's adjustments). This is well below its $5.8 billion balance of cash and short-term investments. We estimate that after a $1.2 billion dividend and a $4.5 billion share buyback made earlier in 2011, and with the $1.7 billion that Norilsk should have received in 2011 from Trafigura on treasury stake sale, Norilsk's reported net debt was close to zero by mid-2011.

After the company finalizes the recently approved new share buyback for another $4.5 billion, Norilsk's adjusted debt will remain moderate, in our view, with the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 0.6x and funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt of well above 100% in 2011. In the absence of new large shareholder distributions above the company's 25% payout target, and under our current price scenarios for nickel and copper, we estimate Norilsk's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA will gradually increase to a still comfortable level of about 1x. Our current pricing scenarios assume nickel at $8.5 per pound (lb) in 2011, $8.0 per lb in 2012, and $6.75 per lb thereafter, and copper at $3.25 per lb in 2011, $3.0 per lb in 2012, and $2.25 per lb thereafter.

The negative outlook reflects our view of the potential implications of continuing strategic differences between Interros and Rusal on Norilsk's financial policy, management, and strategic direction, which could result in a downgrade over the next 12-18 months. It also reflects the potential that the company could fail to obtain long-term financing for the planned $4.5 billion buyback, which could put pressure on its liquidity.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009

-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Metal Price Assumptions For The Short Term And For 2013 And Beyond, June 8, 2011