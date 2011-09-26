(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 26- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based B.G. Shirke Construction Technology Pvt Ltd (BGS) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch A-(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings reflect BGS's strong revenue growth and a robust order book of INR38.6bn as of August 2011 (2.8x financial year ended March 2011 revenues). The ratings also factor in its established track record of over 30 years in the prefabricated housing industry, a pre-requisite in securing orders from government agencies like Mumbai Housing Area and Development Board (MHADA) - providing BGS with a competitive edge. The ratings also reflect the company's comfortable credit metrics with financial leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDA) of 2.56x (FY10: 2.99x) and interest coverage of 4.5x in FY11 (FY10: 4.4x).

The ratings are, however, constrained by BGS's client concentration as its top three customers account for 65% of the order book. Also, its top three customers MHADA, KPWD-Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh Rajiv Swahagruha Corporation Ltd accounted for 55.5%, 11.8% and 9.4% of its FY11 revenues, respectively. The company has diversified its order book to mitigate the client concentration risks and bagged orders from Delhi Development Authority (DDA), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO) and Urban Development Authority, Sri Lanka.

Fitch notes that the company's margins may be impacted over the medium term by its foray into the oil and gas industry with capex of INR801.9m for B.G. Shirke Oil and Gas Pvt Ltd, a group company. Further, while it has no direct investments, it has exposure to the dry bulk segment of the volatile shipping industry by way of corporate guarantees provided to group companies.

Positive rating guidelines include its net adjusted debt/EBITDA falling below 1.5x on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include BGS's net adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeding 3.0x on a sustained basis.

BGS's major revenue sources include civil construction, transmission division (manufacturing, erection and commissioning) and the agro division (post harvest equipment like storage silos, conveyors etc.). In FY11, BGS reported revenue of INR13.7bn (FY10: INR11.8bn), EBITDA of INR2,072.1m (INR1,726.8m) and a net profit of INR952m (INR637.4m). Debt as of FY11 was INR5,508m (INR5,657.6m). Its liquidity position is comfortable with unutilised fund-based limits of INR2,242.8m and cash balance of INR203m at 31 March 2011.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to BGS's facilities as follows:

- INR5,000m fund-based limits: assigned 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR1,899m long-term loans: assigned 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR1,6062.5m non-fund based limits: assigned 'Fitch A2+(ind)'