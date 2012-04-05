(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 05 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based New Tech Steel & Alloys Private Limited
(NSAPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect NSAPL's defaults on term loan repayments, since October 2011
and amounting to INR7m, along with overutilisation of its working capital limits
by more than 1% over the period of August 2011 to January 2012. This is a result
of the company's stretched liquidity position due to the lack of adequate
working capital funds. In FY11 (financial year ending March), cash and bank
balances were INR0.3m.
The ratings may be upgraded if interest and principal obligations are serviced
on a timely basis for two consecutive quarters, along with no irregularities in
the bank limits.
NSAPL manufactures MS ingots and TMT bars at a combined installed capacity of
66,000MTPA. Its registered office and manufacturing unit are located at
Khatkhati in Assam. NSAPL commenced its commercial operations in July 2010. The
present management acquired the company in May 2011.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to NSAPL's bank loans, as follows:
- INR104.2m long-term loan: 'Fitch D(ind)'
- INR63.39m fund-based limits: 'Fitch D(ind)'