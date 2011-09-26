(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 26- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its sovereign credit ratings on
the Republic of Belarus to 'B-/C' from 'B/B'. The ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where
they were placed with negative implications on May 27, 2011. The outlook is negative. The
transfer & convertibility (T&C) assessment for Belarus has been changed to 'B-'.
The recovery rating on Belarus' senior unsecured debt is unchanged at '4'.
This indicates our expectation of a 30%-50% recovery in the event of a default
on Belarus' commercial debt. The estimate draws on a scenario--not a base
case--of severely negative external financing trends that economic policies
cannot offset.
The downgrade reflects our concerns over Belarus' ongoing dependence on
external funding due to large current account deficits and a very low level of
usable reserves. We remain highly uncertain as to Belarus' ability to secure
such funding, and we believe the government has made only limited efforts so
far to remedy the underlying causes of the external imbalances. This has put
significant pressure on the official exchange rate (which we consider
overvalued) and has added to economic stress in Belarus. Additionally,
following the exchange rate movements this year, the predominantly
foreign-currency-denominated government debt burden has increased
significantly as a percentage of GDP. We forecast it will almost double to
above 40% of GDP by year-end 2011 (excluding guaranteed debt).
The ratings on Belarus are constrained by political risks and external,
monetary, and fiscal imbalances arising from expansionary fiscal and monetary
policies aimed at supporting domestic demand. The ratings are supported by the
country's relatively high GDP per capita for the rating level, its substantial
industrial capital stock, and its highly educated workforce. These factors
provide the potential for a quick recovery should the government rein in
macroeconomic imbalances and pursue microeconomic reforms, supporting
private-sector growth.
We expect the current account deficit, which rose to over 15% of GDP last year
and moved the central bank to a net foreign liability position, to contract to
just over 10% in 2011 and then to single digits in 2012. The government's
external debt repayment schedule appears fairly light for the remainder of the
year, but is higher in subsequent years.
In our base-case scenario, to fund these external outflows in 2011 Belarus
will rely primarily on loans from the Eurasian Economic Community (EurAsEC)
and Azerbaijan, as well as privatization receipts--most likely from natural
gas infrastructure and transportation company, Beltransgaz, which we expect
will be sold in the coming months. A further loan of about $1 billion could
come from Russia-based bank, Sberbank , via potash producer Belaruskali, and a
similar-sized loan from China. Cross-border bank borrowings may also finance
part of the current account deficit. In our base case we are assuming no
funding in 2011 from the IMF, as it appears there is not enough agreement on
the optimal policy mix in the current environment.
In 2012 there could be another two tranches from the Eurasian Economic
Community Anti Crisis Fund as well as further privatization receipts. A
partial sale of Belaruskali is feasible next year along with smaller
privatizations and privatization income from the sale of Beltransgaz.
On the reform front, Belarus has taken several actions to address its ongoing
economic crisis. The central bank has increased interest rates, though these
remain negative in real terms. Government-supported lending programs that
fueled credit growth are being scaled back dramatically. On the fiscal side,
we expect tightening and a deficit under 1% of GDP, but off-budget spending
and a weakening currency will typically result in much higher increases in
debt. Also, possible financial-sector recapitalization costs could arise if
the economic situation does not stabilize. While these measures help reduce
the imbalances, in our view they fail to address the underlying causes of
Belarus' external imbalances in particular. There has been little notable
progress in liberalizing the economy, privatization is proceeding very slowly,
and the private sector remains underdeveloped.
Our local-currency rating is equalized with the foreign-currency rating
because monetary policy options, which underpin a sovereign's greater
flexibility in its own currency, are constrained by Belarus' high inflation
and less-developed bond markets. Our T&C assessment is the same as the
sovereign foreign-currency rating, reflecting our view that the likelihood of
the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange needed by Belarus-based
nonsovereign issuers for debt service is similar to the likelihood of the
sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency obligations. With increased
external vulnerabilities, the government has earlier this year introduced some
foreign exchange restrictions including a ban on restrictions on advance
import payments and a foreign exchange transaction tax.
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if prospective
external funding does not materialize, or is insufficient in the face of
further downward exchange rate pressure and economic stress, particularly a
significant decline in bank deposits.
Success in bolstering net international reserves, which would likely entail
reforms to strengthen external competitiveness, could support the ratings at
their current level. A policy mix that relieves inflationary pressures,
reduces the current account deficit, and starts to stabilize the economy would
be consistent with an upgrade.