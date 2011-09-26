(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Sept 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Maharashtra Patbandhare Vittiya Company
Limited's (MPVCL) series II and series III long-term debt programmes at 'Fitch
A(SO)(ind)' as well as its series IV programme at 'Fitch A-(SO)(ind)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The ratings draw strength from the credit quality of the Government of
Maharashtra (GoM), which has extended an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee
for MJP's debt servicing and secured the same through budgetary support in the
form of charged expenditure. While debt servicing is timely, Fitch is concerned
over any deviation in structured payment mechanism.
Fitch takes comfort from the independent trustee's (IL&FS trusteeship
services) confirmation that MPVCL has been meeting its interest obligations on
the three issues in a timely manner; principal amortisation of INR252.9m has
also been made on time for series II. Similarly, series III was redeemed on 16
April 2009 to the tune of INR10m. As on end-July 2011, the outstanding balance
was INR61.5m for series II, INR4,990m for series III and INR504m for series IV.
Maharashtra's credit profile is characterised by it being the largest (FY11
(financial year-end March): INR10,296.2bn) and one of the fastest growing
subnational economies in India. In FY11, proportion of Maharashtra to national
economy was 14.1%. Its social performance is relatively better, while its
poverty ratio is relatively higher than its peers'. Most Indian states and the
country are finding it difficult to meet the 11th Five-Year Plan (FY08-FY12)
growth target. However, Fitch believes that if Maharashtra grows by 4.5% yoy in
FY12 based on its FY08-FY11 performance, it will achieve its 11th plan average
gross state domestic product (GSDP) target of 9.1%. As part of the fiscal
stimulus package, GoI relaxed fiscal deficit norms for states to 3.5% of GSDP in
FY09 and 4.0% of GSDP in FY10 from 3.0%; however, Maharashtra managed its fiscal
deficit levels within the latter.
GoM's key strength is its low dependence on the Government of India (GoI);
it generates over 80% of its revenue from its own sources (own tax and non-tax).
While this insulates it from concentration risk and makes it less vulnerable to
GoI's performance, it puts pressure on the state to continue growing at a faster
pace to maintain its fiscal profile. Another key feature of GoM's strength was
tight fiscal policy during FY01-FY09. While revenue receipts increased by a
compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%, revenue expenditure increased by a
CAGR of 9.2%. With in revenue expenditure, developmental expenditure expanded
faster than non-developmental expenditure.
Maharashtra's medium-term fiscal policy presented with the FY12 budget is in
line with the recommendations of the Thirteen Finance Commission, and Fitch
expects the state to achieve its deficit reduction and debt sustainability
targets.
MPVCL is a non-public deposit accepting non-banking financial
corporation. It is wholly owned by the GoM and registered with the Reserve Bank
of India . The company acts as a vehicle for raising funds for the
five state irrigation corporations - Godavari Marathwada Development
Corporation, Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation, Maharashtra Krishna
Valley Development Corporation ,Tapi Irrigation Development
Corporation and Vidarbha Irrigation Development
Corporation.