Sept 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Maharashtra Patbandhare Vittiya Company Limited's (MPVCL) series II and series III long-term debt programmes at 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)' as well as its series IV programme at 'Fitch A-(SO)(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings draw strength from the credit quality of the Government of Maharashtra (GoM), which has extended an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for MJP's debt servicing and secured the same through budgetary support in the form of charged expenditure. While debt servicing is timely, Fitch is concerned over any deviation in structured payment mechanism.

Fitch takes comfort from the independent trustee's (IL&FS trusteeship services) confirmation that MPVCL has been meeting its interest obligations on the three issues in a timely manner; principal amortisation of INR252.9m has also been made on time for series II. Similarly, series III was redeemed on 16 April 2009 to the tune of INR10m. As on end-July 2011, the outstanding balance was INR61.5m for series II, INR4,990m for series III and INR504m for series IV.

Maharashtra's credit profile is characterised by it being the largest (FY11 (financial year-end March): INR10,296.2bn) and one of the fastest growing subnational economies in India. In FY11, proportion of Maharashtra to national economy was 14.1%. Its social performance is relatively better, while its poverty ratio is relatively higher than its peers'. Most Indian states and the country are finding it difficult to meet the 11th Five-Year Plan (FY08-FY12) growth target. However, Fitch believes that if Maharashtra grows by 4.5% yoy in FY12 based on its FY08-FY11 performance, it will achieve its 11th plan average gross state domestic product (GSDP) target of 9.1%. As part of the fiscal stimulus package, GoI relaxed fiscal deficit norms for states to 3.5% of GSDP in FY09 and 4.0% of GSDP in FY10 from 3.0%; however, Maharashtra managed its fiscal deficit levels within the latter.

GoM's key strength is its low dependence on the Government of India (GoI); it generates over 80% of its revenue from its own sources (own tax and non-tax). While this insulates it from concentration risk and makes it less vulnerable to GoI's performance, it puts pressure on the state to continue growing at a faster pace to maintain its fiscal profile. Another key feature of GoM's strength was tight fiscal policy during FY01-FY09. While revenue receipts increased by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%, revenue expenditure increased by a CAGR of 9.2%. With in revenue expenditure, developmental expenditure expanded faster than non-developmental expenditure.

Maharashtra's medium-term fiscal policy presented with the FY12 budget is in line with the recommendations of the Thirteen Finance Commission, and Fitch expects the state to achieve its deficit reduction and debt sustainability targets.

MPVCL is a non-public deposit accepting non-banking financial corporation. It is wholly owned by the GoM and registered with the Reserve Bank of India . The company acts as a vehicle for raising funds for the five state irrigation corporations - Godavari Marathwada Development Corporation, Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation, Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation ,Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation and Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation.