(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 26- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran's (MJP) series XI bonds at 'Fitch A-(SO)(ind) ' and its series XII bonds at 'Fitch A(SO)(ind) '. The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings draw strength from the credit quality of the Government of Maharashtra (GoM), which has extended an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for MJP's debt servicing and secured the same through budgetary support in the form of charged expenditure. While debt servicing is timely, Fitch is concerned over any deviation in structured payment mechanism.

Fitch takes comfort from the independent trustee's (IDBI trusteeship services) confirmation that MJP has been meeting its interest obligations on the two issues in a timely manner. The call option for series XI was exercised on 20 July 2009 and 20 July 2011, redeeming INR256.5m and INR452.9m, respectively. Similarly, on 20 April 2010 an amount of INR925m was redeemed from series XII. As on end-July 2011, the outstanding balance for series XI was INR1301.6m and for series XII was INR4,917m.

Maharashtra's credit profile is characterised by it being the largest (FY11 (financial year-end March): INR10,296.2bn) and one of the fastest growing subnational economies in India. In FY11, proportion of Maharashtra to national economy was 14.1%. Its social performance is relatively better, while its poverty ratio is relatively higher than its peers'. Most Indian states and the country are finding it difficult to meet the 11th Five-Year Plan (FY08-FY12) growth target. However, Fitch believes that if Maharashtra grows by 4.5% yoy in FY12 based on its FY08-FY11 performance, it will achieve its 11th plan average gross state domestic product (GSDP) target of 9.1%. As part of the fiscal stimulus package, GoI relaxed its fiscal deficit norms for states to 3.5% of GSDP in FY09 and 4.0% of GSDP in FY10 from 3.0%; however, Maharashtra managed its fiscal deficit levels within the latter.

GoM's key strength is its low dependence on the Government of India (GoI); it generates over 80% of its revenue from its own sources (own tax and non-tax). While this insulates it from concentration risk and makes it less vulnerable to GoI's performance, it puts pressure on the state to continue growing at a faster pace to maintain its fiscal profile. Another key feature of GoM's strength was tight fiscal policy during FY01-FY09. While revenue receipts increased by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%, revenue expenditure increased by a CAGR of 9.2%. With in revenue expenditure, developmental expenditure expanded faster than non-developmental expenditure.

Maharashtra's medium-term fiscal policy presented with the FY12 budget is in line with the recommendations of the Thirteen Finance Commission, and Fitch expects the state to achieve its deficit reduction and debt sustainability targets.

MJP was established under the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Act (1976) as Maharashtra Water Supply and Sewerage Board; it was then restructured and renamed as MJP in 1997. MJP acts under the aegis of the water supply and sanitation department of the GoM. The jurisdiction of MJP extends all over the state except in Greater Mumbai.