Sept 26- Fitch Ratings has affirmed VCL Master S.A.'s notes issued under Compartment 1 as follows:

EUR244.3m Series 2010-1 (ISIN: XS0480715464): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

EUR244.3m Series 2010-2 (ISIN: XS0480715548): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

EUR244.3m Series 2010-3 (ISIN: XS0480715977): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

EUR244.3m Series 2010-4 (ISIN: XS0480716199): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

EUR200.0m Series 2011-1 (ISIN: XS0606355799): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

EUR113.8m Series 2011-2 (ISIN: XS0646441575): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation follows an increase in the maximum subscription amounts to EUR1,291m from EUR1,201.5m..

The available credit enhancement consists of over-collateralisation through a subordinated loan (initially 12.4% of the asset balance), a discount for over-collateralisation (1.2% of the asset balance since February 2011, initially 1.1% of the asset balance) and the floor amount of the reserve fund (0.6% of the maximum funded asset balance). While initial receivables and receivables purchased from the proceeds of the tap issue are subject to the same eligibility criteria and discounts (2.4% of asset balance since February 2011), receivables purchased after closing during the replenishment period (which are not part of any tap issuance) are purchased at a higher purchase price discount of 2.6% (since February 2011). The credit enhancement is sized to protect noteholders against the credit risk of the underlying lease receivables as well as seller risks such as commingling and tax risks.

According to the September 2011 investor report, the portfolio amounts to EUR1,455.6m. It consists of 123,803 vehicle lease contracts and is highly granular. Lessees are predominantly enterprises or self-employed individuals. Fitch used its "EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria", dated 14 July 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com, to analyse the transaction due to the portfolio's high granularity.

The transaction is a platform for Volkswagen Leasing GmbH (VWL) to securitise on a revolving basis German auto lease receivables originated during its ordinary course of business. The initial issuance consists of the four series of notes issued in 2010 and allocated to Compartment 1 of VCL Master S.A. (the issuer) and further two series of notes issued in 2011. The transaction features a revolving period for all series of notes until November 2011. The terms and conditions of the notes state that following the expiry of the revolving period, each investor can opt to prolong its commitment for another year or to initiate the amortisation of its respective series. Furthermore, the purchase commitment can be increased or lowered and the margin on the notes may also be changed.

VCL Master S.A. is a securitisation vehicle incorporated in Luxembourg. Volkswagen Leasing GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, which in turn is 100%-owned by Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) ('A-'/Stable/'F2').

The new issue report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis and material sources of information that were used for the rating analysis is available at www.fitchratings.com.